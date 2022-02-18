Stratview Launches Reports on Hemodynamic, Glucose, and Continuous Cardiac Monitoring Systems Market, Presents Industry Analysis and Forecasts up to 2026

RAIPUR, India, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm, has launched reports on Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market, Glucose Monitoring System Market, and Continuous Cardiac Monitoring Systems Market.

The reports provide an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

Key Market Insights

Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market Insights:

The Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market is projected to grow from USD 857.3 million in 2020 to USD 1,223.6 million by 2026 at a CAGR of around 6.2% during the forecast period. The growth of the hemodynamic monitoring system market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, stroke, and diabetes.

By region, the North American market accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR during the review period. This can be attributed to expanding geriatric populace and growing emphasis on the adoption of advanced monitoring devices in the healthcare industry.

The market growth in Asia-Pacific is expected to be driven by an increasing number of people having diabetes and obesity health disorders.

Glucose Monitoring System Market Insights:

The Glucose Monitoring System Market is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2020 to USD 2.7 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of around 6.1% during the forecast period.

The growth of the glucose monitoring system market is primarily driven by an increasing number of people suffering from diabetes. The rising prevalence of chronic disease owing to changing lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits is expected to propel the market growth at a significant rate during the review period.

By region, the market in North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the assessment period.

The regional growth is primarily attributed to expanding geriatric populace and rising incidences of diabetes coupled with the presence of key market players such as Echo Therapeutics Inc. (US) and Insulet Corporation (US).

The market growth in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be driven by the increasing number of people having diabetes due to a sedentary lifestyle in developing countries, particularly China and India.

Continuous Cardiac Monitoring Systems Market Insights:

The growth of the continuous cardiac monitoring systems market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as heart failure and cardiac arrest.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with increasing spending on healthcare and expanding geriatric population is expected to propel the market growth at a significant rate during the review period.

Additionally, increasing spending on R&D activities to develop advanced healthcare solutions is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market players during the review period.

By region, the market in North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the assessment period.

The regional growth is primarily attributed to rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases coupled with expanding geriatric populace and the presence of key market players such as Boston Scientific Corporation (US) and Cardiac Science Corporation (US).

The market growth in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be driven by increasing spending on healthcare, particularly in China and India.

What deliverables will you get in these reports?

- In-depth analysis of the Market

- Detailed market segmentation.

- Competitive-landscape analysis.

- Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

- Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

- Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

- Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

- Geographical presence of the key players.

