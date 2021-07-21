Strava Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Office in Dublin, Ireland

Dublin hub joins Strava offices in San Francisco, Denver, and Bristol, UK as the rapidly growing social platform for athletes continues to expand.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava, the leading social platform for athletes and the largest sports community in the world with over 88 million athletes and growing, today announced plans to open an office in Dublin, Ireland to accommodate rapid growth and leverage the area's diverse technology talent pool.

This international expansion comes at a high-momentum moment for Strava as its global community continues to grow rapidly, adding two million athletes every month. In addition to its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California and offices in Denver, Colorado and Bristol, UK, Strava's Dublin-based team will serve athletes across Europe and around the world.

"Expanding in Dublin is a great opportunity for our growing company to become a technology leader in Ireland and the EU, and our team will do this by remaining steadfastly committed to our athlete community. Proximity to our UK office and our large and highly active European athlete community ensures our Ireland-based team will make huge contributions toward fulfilling our mission and sustaining our company culture," says Michael Horvath, Strava CEO.

So far this year, Strava has hired 10 full time employees in Dublin across its product, design, engineering and community management teams and is actively recruiting for additional roles with plans to double its local headcount soon. Strava is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

"I am pleased that Strava has announced that it will open an office in Dublin. The last year has demonstrated the importance of staying active and healthy and Strava has played a significant role in helping us do this while also keeping us connected with friends and family. Their decision to open their new office here will allow Strava to benefit from our highly skilled workforce, just like many other leading tech companies. I wish the team the very best in this exciting new chapter in Ireland," says Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Mr Damien English TD.

"I'm delighted to see Strava picking Dublin as the location of our new European office. Ireland may be a small country but it has a powerful international sporting presence in a multitude of activities, not to mention the beautiful and dramatic scenery that invites you to get out and be active every day. The Dublin office will bring more of the European and international athletic perspective into our product as we grow locally and continue building a brilliant experience for our athletes globally," says Andrés Roughan, Trust & Safety Support Manager at Strava and the company's first employee hired in Ireland.

All of Strava's 275+ employees are critical to achieving its mission of connecting athletes to what motivates them and helping them find their personal best. Strava's company culture reflects its community – by continuously striving to hire and engage diverse teammates from all backgrounds, experiences and perspectives, the team becomes stronger.

"Strava's decision to set up here is very welcome and will add to the cluster of SportsTech companies operating here. Ireland remains a stable and highly predictable investment location for high growth companies due to our deep talent base and access to the EU market," says Dónal Travers, Head of Technology, Consumer and Business Services at IDA Ireland.

View and apply for open roles in Strava's Dublin office and other locations at https://www.strava.com/careers.

About Strava

Strava is the leading social platform for athletes and the largest sports community in the world, with over 88 million athletes in 195 countries. If you sweat you're an athlete, and Strava's mobile apps and website connect millions of active people every day. Strava gives athletes simple, fun ways to stay motivated and compete against themselves and others without having to be in the same place at the same time. All athletes belong on Strava no matter where they live, which sport they love or what device they use. Join the community and make the most of your sport with a Strava subscription.

