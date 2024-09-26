Strava and Cash App Launch HBCU Homecoming Tour

A running event series uniting college communities and promoting equity and inclusion in sport and the outdoors

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava , the leading digital community for active people with more than 125 million athletes, is teaming up with financial services platform Cash App to introduce the HBCU Homecoming Tour running event series. The series will kick off in Houston at Texas Southern University, and continue on to Howard University in celebration of the school's 100th Homecoming anniversary, finishing in Atlanta, celebrating the run communities at both Morehouse University and Spelman College. In partnership with major run clubs active in each location, Strava and Cash App will host the events to align with homecoming week at each college, facilitating increased accessibility and community engagement.

Homecoming represents a key moment of community and inclusion for many collegiate campuses, creating an impactful opportunity for engaging local runners, students and alumni through sport.

"In the United States black people are significantly underrepresented in running. Strava is committed to and invested in creating equity and inclusion in sport, which is why we're partnering with local run clubs who have a strong ties with their local HBCU campuses to build awareness of the rich opportunities for added community that exist within the run space," said Brian Bell, Strava's Vice President of Global Communications and Social Impact.

The tour will kick off with activations in three key cities:

Houston – Texas Southern University , October 2 , Hosted by ZFT Run Club Washington, DC – Howard University , October 16 , Hosted by District Running Collective Atlanta – Morehouse University and Spelman College , October 22 , Hosted by Atlanta Run Club

As a part of a larger partnership encouraging users to invest in their physical and financial health, the HBCU Homecoming Tour will run during the Cash App Health Is Wealth Challenge , giving participants a chance to win $450 for 45 miles of activity in 45 days.

"Celebrating Black culture and communities is a key priority for Cash App, which is why partnering with Strava to introduce the HBCU Homecoming Tour felt like a natural fit," said Maurice Jennings, Head of Brand and Integrated Marketing at Cash App. "We look forward to getting participants moving during homecoming while also showcasing the connection between physical and financial wellbeing."

Helping to get the homecoming festivities started, each of the local run clubs will collaborate with Strava and Cash App to organize group runs. These runs will include route embeds, giveaways, post-run refreshments, and professional photography to capture the moments. This run club-based initiative aims to increase accessibility to running community resources, and drive engagement among Gen Z (a key group driving community growth within the digital space).The HBCU Homecoming Tour reinforces Strava's commitment to equity and inclusion in sport and the outdoors, and meaningful engagement within local communities.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About Strava

Strava is the leading digital community for active people with more than 125 million athletes, in more than 190 countries. The platform offers a holistic view of your active lifestyle, no matter where you live, which sport you love and/or what device you use. Everyone belongs on Strava when they are pursuing an active life. Join the community, find motivation and discover new experiences with a Strava subscription .

Visit www.strava.com for more information and connect with Strava on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube and LinkedIn .

About Cash App

Cash App is the money app. It's the easy way to spend, send, and store money. Sending and receiving money is fast, and most payments can be deposited directly to an external bank account in just a few seconds. With Cash App, customers can also buy and sell Bitcoin instantly, get a paycheck deposited right to the app, create a unique $cashtag to share with anyone to get paid fast, and use the Cash App Card to spend the money everywhere Visa Debit is accepted. Download Cash App for free at cash.app/download.

Cash App is a financial platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App's bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa International Service Association. All other trademarks and service marks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE STRAVA, INC.