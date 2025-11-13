New feature makes it easy for Strava users to raise awareness and funds for meaningful causes through activity

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava, the app for active people with more than 180 million users, today announced the launch of its new "For a Cause" activity tag, enabling people to use their movement to inspire action and raise awareness for causes they care about. As the season of giving begins, Strava has teamed up with GoFundMe , the global leader in online fundraising, to help users find inspiration from thousands of global causes and easily dedicate any workout of their choice to an individual fundraiser or a nonprofit listed on GoFundMe.

Strava and GoFundMe Team Up to Empower Athletes to Move “For a Cause”

Mobilizing a Global Community for Good

Strava's global community is highly engaged and motivated by purpose. The "For a Cause" feature makes it easy for individuals to use their passion for movement to create real-world impact.

To kickoff the season of giving, Strava and GoFundMe are spotlighting nonprofit organizations that represent a wide range of impactful causes, including:

American Cancer Society : A nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating cancer through research, education, advocacy, and patient support, helping people prevent, detect, and survive cancer.

: A nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating cancer through research, education, advocacy, and patient support, helping people prevent, detect, and survive cancer. Movember : A global men's health charity that raises awareness and funds for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention through its signature November fundraising campaigns.

: A global men's health charity that raises awareness and funds for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention through its signature November fundraising campaigns. Achilles International : An adaptive running nonprofit organization that empowers youth, adults, and veterans with disabilities to achieve personal goals and build community through athletic programs, training, and participation in mainstream running events.

: An adaptive running nonprofit organization that empowers youth, adults, and veterans with disabilities to achieve personal goals and build community through athletic programs, training, and participation in mainstream running events. Feeding America : The nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, operating a nationwide network of food banks, pantries, and meal programs to help provide meals to millions of people facing hunger.

: The nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, operating a nationwide network of food banks, pantries, and meal programs to help provide meals to millions of people facing hunger. The National MS Society : The largest MS organization in the world, the National MS Society leads a global effort to cure multiple sclerosis and provides information, connections and support to help people overcome the challenges of living with MS today.

"At GoFundMe, we're focused on giving people easy and meaningful ways to support the people and causes they care about," said Tim Cadogan, CEO of GoFundMe. "Through our collaboration with Strava, we're giving a global community of active people a simple way to help one another, raise awareness, and support causes that move them – while enabling more giving to nonprofits that are driving positive change in the world."

How It Works

The new feature introduces a suite of tools that integrate charitable and nonprofit support directly into the Strava experience:

Start a fundraiser on GoFundMe : Visit https://www.gofundme.com/c/strava-for-a-cause to create a fundraiser for one of the spotlight causes, an organization of your choice or for an individual fundraiser on GoFundMe.

: Visit to create a fundraiser for one of the spotlight causes, an organization of your choice or for an individual fundraiser on GoFundMe. Connect your Strava account to the fundraiser: From your fundraiser dashboard on GoFundMe, connect to Strava to automatically log miles completed, to show to the donors who support your fundraiser.

From your fundraiser dashboard on GoFundMe, connect to Strava to automatically log miles completed, to show to the donors who support your fundraiser. Log any activity on Strava: Start any one of Strava's 50 activity choices to move for what matters to you.

Start any one of Strava's 50 activity choices to move for what matters to you. Add the "For A Cause" tag: Add the tag to your activity before posting and select "For a Cause."

Add the tag to your activity before posting and select "For a Cause." Describe your activity: Share more about your activity and use your platform to show support for the cause that matters to you. Drop in the link to your fundraiser on GoFundMe in the activity description.

Share more about your activity and use your platform to show support for the cause that matters to you. Drop in the link to your fundraiser on GoFundMe in the activity description. Share and track progress: Invite your community to donate or share any time you upload an activity to Strava.

For more information, visit https://www.gofundme.com/c/strava-for-a-cause to find out how to start and support a cause on GoFundMe, or share a cause of your own.

About Strava

Strava is the app for active people. With over 180 million athletes in more than 185 countries, it's more than tracking workouts—it's where people make progress together, from new habits to new personal bests. No matter your sport or how you track it, Strava's got you covered. Find your crew, crush your goals, and make every effort count. Start your journey with Strava today.

Join the Strava Club or follow Strava on Instagram , X , Facebook , YouTube , and LinkedIn . Visit www.strava.com for more information.

About GoFundMe

GoFundMe is a community-powered fundraising platform dedicated to helping people help each other. GoFundMe combines storytelling and fundraising to make it easy for people and nonprofits to share their stories, connect with supporters, and reach their fundraising goals. GoFundMe empowers individuals and organizations to make a meaningful difference for the causes and communities that matter most to them. GoFundMe has enabled more than $40 billion of help for communities across the globe.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE STRAVA, INC.