Strava Appoints Jerrell Jimerson of Disney Streaming to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava, the leading digital platform for athletes and the largest sports community in the world with over 90 million athletes, today announced the board appointment of Jerrell Jimerson, Executive Vice President, Disney Streaming. Disney Streaming encompasses the teams leading the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Star+ streaming services within Disney's Media & Entertainment Distribution group.

Jerrell Jimerson.

Jimerson brings significant operational experience to Strava's board of directors, having led the vision, strategy, and execution for the product management organization behind the successful launch of Disney+ in 2019, and most recently, the launch of Star+ in Latin America.

This appointment comes at a high-momentum moment for Strava, the leading subscription service for athletes, and its rapidly-growing community of over 90 million athletes which continues to grow by two million athletes per month.

Founded in 2009 by Michael Horvath and Mark Gainey, the company has hired over 100 new employees year to date and is ensuring its board is structured with highly skilled and strategic business leaders that will continue to increase the value of its service to athletes while accelerating the growth of Strava's global community.

Strava has released over 80 new features and updates to its free and subscription offerings so far this year, including routing and mapping innovations, group challenges, improved privacy controls and partner integrations.

"Jerrell is a proven and enthusiastic leader and operator with a record of scaling valuable subscription services for global audiences. His experience growing businesses through world-class customer acquisition, engagement and retention will help Strava continue to expand and accelerate the ways we delight athletes and achieve our mission," said Michael Horvath, Strava CEO.

That mission is connecting athletes to what motivates them and helping them find their personal best, no matter where they live or what sports they love.

"I am impressed by Strava's dedication to its subscribers, and with co-founders Mark Gainey and Michael Horvath's vision for the future of the company, community and the world of sport. At my core I still love to obsess over products, and am thrilled to join Strava's board of directors and contribute to the evolution of the leading subscription service for athletes," said Jerrell Jimerson, EVP, Product and Design, Disney Streaming.

Jerrell Jimerson is Executive Vice President, Product, Disney Streaming, where he oversees all aspects of product, UX, and design for The Walt Disney Company's direct-to-consumer video streaming businesses, including Disney+, Hulu, and Star+.

Jerrell joined The Walt Disney Company in 2018 and is responsible for leading the vision, strategy, and execution for the product management organization at Disney Streaming. Jerrell and his team have played a key role in the Company's pivot into the direct-to-consumer space, including the launch of Disney+ in 2019 and Star+ in Latin America in 2021.

An early internet pioneer, Jerrell has been at the forefront at some of the biggest disruptions in tech over the last two decades. Early in his career, he was part of the team at Netscape that introduced Navigator and Netcenter, the first modern browser and one of the early online services, ushering in the web. Jerrell has also held senior leadership and product roles at Yahoo, PayPal, and iHeart Radio.

For more information on Strava or to start a free subscription trial visit www.strava.com.

Press Contact

[email protected]

About Strava

Strava is the leading digital platform for athletes and the largest sports community in the world, with over 90 million athletes in 195 countries. If you sweat you're an athlete, and Strava's mobile apps and website connect millions of active people every day. Strava gives athletes simple, fun ways to stay motivated and compete against themselves and others without having to be in the same place at the same time. All athletes belong on Strava no matter where they live, which sport they love or what device they use. Join the community and make the most of your sport with a Strava subscription.

Our favorite stats:

More than 5 billion activities have been shared on Strava

Athletes in every country on earth

More than 2 million new athletes join per month

40 million activities uploaded per week

Over 30 million Segments

Over 2,200 professional athletes on Strava

300 employees around the world, with offices in San Francisco, CA , Denver, CO , Bristol, UK and Dublin, Ireland .

, , and . 7.1 billion Kudos given between athletes last year

Over 4 million photos shared per week

Over 1,000 communities making commuting better with Strava Metro

SOURCE Strava

Related Links

https://www.strava.com

