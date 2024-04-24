Strava Ushers in Its Next Era with Appointments of New Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer

The two executives join a deep bench of talent to accelerate growth and innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava , the leading digital community for active people with more than 125 million athletes, today announced the hiring of two new executives to its executive team: Matt Salazar, chief product officer, and Rob Terrell, chief technology officer. Both bring extensive experience with successfully scaling global product portfolios, leading organizations through integral periods of growth, and cultivating high growth communities. Additionally, their technical prowess and strategic insight further fortifies Strava's leadership team, fueling the company's growth.

Left: Matt Salazar, chief product officer; Right: Rob Terrell, chief technology officer

"Matt and Rob bring an exceptional blend of expertise to Strava," said Michael Martin, chief executive officer of Strava. "Their impressive success in innovation, acceleration, and community building will materially benefit our global community of athletes. With their deep expertise complementing our existing leadership, Strava's progress is sure to accelerate."

Salazar joins Strava from Epic Games where he served as the vice president of product management and growth. During his tenure, Salazar led the growth team and oversaw their massive scale product portfolio, including games like Fortnite, Rocket League, and the Epic Games Store. His work helped transform Fortnite into a cultural and commercial force.

Prior to Epic Games, Salazar served in leadership roles at Nike for nearly five years. During his tenure with the global brand, he led product management and growth, achieving notable success with the global expansion of the Nike app and innovative updates across the Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club apps. Salazar was a key leader in architecting and executing Nike's digital transformation.

Terrell brings an impressive record of entrepreneurship and executive leadership to Strava. Before joining the platform, he served as the chief technology officer at Zynga, where he led development teams in creating top-ranking mobile titles and played a pivotal role in shaping the company strategy and fostering a culture of innovation and high-performance. Throughout his dozen years at the organization, Terrell held varying leadership roles including the game technical director and the divisional chief technology officer of the Farmville franchise.

Prior to Zynga, Terrell founded multiple technology companies. Terrell's expertise in leading high-performance teams, from start-up to global scale, will be instrumental in accelerating Strava and preparing it for its next round of growth.

Since its launch 15 years ago, Strava has evolved to include more than 125 million athletes and over 120 thousand partners spanning 190 countries, with more than 10 billion activities shared.

Leading Strava is Martin, the platform's new CEO who joined in January of this year. The veteran technology, media, and retail executive has a proven track record of leading world-class teams and served in leadership roles with highly reputable brands like Google, Nike, Disney and NBCUniversal. Since joining the platform, Martin has overseen milestone partnerships with the White House, Open and Oura, and Fi, while the platform's growth surpassed 125 million athletes.

About Strava

Strava is the leading digital community for active people with more than 125 million athletes, in more than 190 countries. The platform offers a holistic view of your active lifestyle, no matter where you live, which sport you love and/or what device you use. Everyone belongs on Strava when they are pursuing an active life. Join the community, find motivation and discover new experiences with a Strava subscription .

