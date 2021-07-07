Stream Data Centers Expands Development and Construction Leadership Team

DALLAS, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Data Centers , an industry leader in delivering exceptional data center experiences to global enterprises, is proud to announce the addition of Tejo Pydipati to its leadership team. Pydipati, serving as Stream's new SVP of Design and Construction, will guide mission-critical construction processes in support of the company's expanding portfolio of campus developments, hyperscale data centers, build-to-suit data centers and powered shells.

Pydipati is taking over this position from Chris Kincaid, who after a decade of successfully leading Stream's design and construction efforts, has assumed the role of SVP of Development. In his newly expanded role, Kincaid will oversee portfolio growth and master planning for Stream Data Centers' campus developments in new and existing markets.

Prior to joining Stream, Pydipati spent the past eight years at DPR as a technical builder, directing teams across an array of data center developments, including both new builds and facility upgrades for global enterprise, service provider and hyperscale end-users. Pydipati holds a Master's in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Stanford University, as well as a Bachelor's in Architecture from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkey.

"Stream strikes a remarkable balance between real estate knowledge and technical proficiency, which provides their clients an opportunity to reap the many benefits of deep expertise in delivering and operating data centers," comments Pydipati. "I'm honored to take the reins from Chris and look forward to applying my experience in design and construction to support Stream's vision of strategically expanding capacity to keep pace with growing customer demand."

"Having the right skill sets and team members on board is crucial for staying ahead of a rapidly evolving industry. Data centers are not just any building, and construction is highly specialized. Tejo is an excellent addition to our team because he delivers the holistic technical expertise we look for — a true understanding of the business, the products, the customer and the evolving needs they bring to the table," notes Michael Lahoud, Chief Operating Officer and Partner at Stream Data Centers. "At the same time, we're thrilled to see Chris use his two decades of data center experience in the new SVP of Development role."

Stream Data Centers continues to expand across North America. Recently, the company announced the commissioning of a new 418,000 square foot hyperscale data center in Goodyear, Arizona, which will eventually become the region's largest multi-tenant data center campus upon full build out. Stream is also expanding its footprint in Chicago, IL, with a second data center in Elk Grove Village: Chicago II . The 32 MW data center campus will be ready for early occupancy in Q4 2021.

To learn more about Stream Data Centers, visit www.streamdatacenters.com .

About Stream Data Centers:

Stream Data Centers has provided premium data center services since 1999, with 90% of inventory leased to Fortune 100 customers. To date, the company has acquired and developed 24 data center facilities nationally while leadership has remained consistent for all 22 years.

Stream speculatively develops turnkey data centers for Hyperscale and Enterprise users. Additionally, Stream develops Build to Suit Data Centers and operates an Energy Services team with a focus on low cost, renewable energy solutions. All of Stream's facilities feature carrier-neutral, low latency connectivity to network and public cloud providers. Above all, Stream is dedicated to improving the data center experience through exceptional people and service.

Stream Data Centers is a subsidiary of Stream Realty Partners, a full service commercial real estate investment, development and services company. Stream Realty Partners' portfolio of 300+ million square feet of commercial properties and 900+ real estate professionals give Stream Data Centers outstanding market insight and reach.

