Stream Data Centers Hires Chad Rodriguez as Vice President of Network and Cloud

"The data center space in the US market has certainly matured with enterprises seeking not only pure colocation options, but also scalable, diverse solutions for connecting to other networks and service providers, particularly the public clouds," says Chad Rodriguez , Vice President of Network and Cloud. "Our goal at Stream is twofold. First, we want to hone our relationships with Tier I providers by providing them with more customized solution sets as they look to establish on ramps as close as possible to their enterprise end users. Second, we can then blend this result with Stream's deep-seated real estate expertise to further develop our sites as increasingly important connectivity hubs, bringing robust and redundant services to our customers. I am excited to be a part of the Stream team and look forward to supporting the company on our roadmap into the global digital future."

"We are excited to welcome Chad to Stream. He has a proven track record of elevating traditional carrier and network relations to new heights by partnering with the digital age community. Our customers expect a wide variety of network and cloud enablement solutions and Chad is the perfect leader to help us achieve success in this initiative," says Michael Lahoud, Chief Operating Officer at Stream Data Centers.

To learn more about Stream Data Centers, visit the company's website at www.streamdatacenters.com.

About Stream Data Centers:

Stream Data Centers has been providing premium data center solutions to Fortune 500 companies since 1999. To date, the company has acquired and developed over 2.5 million square feet of data center space nationally, representing more than 250 megawatts of power.



Product offerings include Hyperscale Data Centers, Private Data Centers, Ready-to-Fit™ Powered Shells, Retail Colocation and Build-to-Suit Data Centers – all with immediate connection to network carriers and public cloud providers. Above all, Stream is dedicated to improving the data center experience through exceptional people and service.



Stream supports its facility management services by leveraging the combined skill sets of Stream's technical real estate and data center professionals to deliver end-to-end solutions for all mission-critical needs.



Stream Data Centers is a subsidiary of Stream Realty Partners, a national commercial real estate firm with full-service offerings in leasing, property management, development, construction management, and investment sales services across the industry. In addition, Stream is dedicated to sourcing acquisition and development opportunities for the firm and its clients. Founded in 1996, Stream has grown to a staff of more than 850 real estate professionals with regional offices in major markets across the U.S. The company manages more than 193 million square feet of commercial properties and completes approximately $3.5 billion in transactions annually.

