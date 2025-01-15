Stream Realty Partners Expands Florida Footprint with the Hiring of Industry Veterans Steve Medwin and Nick Wigoda

MIAMI, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners, a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of services, announces the addition of Steve Medwin, SIOR, CCIM, and Nick Wigoda, SIOR, as Managing Directors & Executive Vice Presidents in South Florida.

Bringing over five decades of combined experience, Medwin and Wigoda have a proven track record of representing institutional owners, investors, and occupiers in the industrial real estate sector. Having worked together since 2008, they have completed over two billion dollars in transactions, earning a reputation for delivering innovative and strategic solutions that address the complex needs of industrial real estate clients.

"Adding Steve and Nick to the Stream team represents our commitment to Florida and our ambition to be a dominant force in the region," said Blake Kendrick, Chief Operating Officer at Stream. "Their expertise and entrepreneurial approach align perfectly with our vision to bring exceptional value to our clients. We look forward to having them drive Stream's industrial platform in South Florida and beyond."

With over 30 years of experience in industrial real estate, Medwin is a leading specialist in representing owners, investors, and occupiers of commercial real estate. Medwin has completed over 1,000 transactions across 25 states, covering millions of square feet and totaling more than $2 billion in value. His expertise includes landlord and tenant representation, land sales, investment sales, and ground-up development.

"Our clients are Stream's clients," said Medwin. "The transition to Stream allows us to enhance the value we bring to institutional owners and investors, leveraging Stream's robust platform and entrepreneurial mindset to identify and source opportunities, particularly off-market acquisitions and development. We are proud to join a company that was born as an industrial platform and shares our commitment to creating lasting relationships."

Wigoda brings 22 years of experience representing top REITs, private equity firms, and corporate occupiers in South Florida and nationally. He specializes in commercial sales and leasing transactions, including industrial investment and development strategies, and has advised clients across industries such as food products, logistics, aviation, and manufacturing.

"Stream's agility and innovative approach make it the ideal environment for us to better serve our clients," said Wigoda. "Florida is experiencing incredible momentum, and we are thrilled to contribute to Stream's growth in the region. The value Stream creates for its clients through its nimble and collaborative strategies is unmatched, and we are honored to be a part of it."

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream Realty Partners is a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of leasing, investment and development services. This includes tenant and landlord representation, Legendary CX property management, capital markets, investment management and sales, construction, construction management, national program management, workplace strategies, strategic marketing, and dedicated research. The company is headquartered in Dallas with operations in core markets coast to coast. Since 1996, Stream has grown to more than 1,400 professionals and now completes annual transactions valued at more than $8.8 billion in office, industrial, retail, healthcare, land, and data center properties. For information, visit www.streamrealty.com and follow Stream on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook.

