Stream Realty Partners Expands National Strategy Team with Two Senior Hires

DALLAS, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners ("Stream"), a national real estate services, development, and investment company, announced today the addition of Mike Armstrong, Managing Director, and Michael Wong, Managing Director, to its national investment strategy team. With more than 35 years of combined real estate investment experience across asset classes, the two will be based in the San Francisco Bay Area and will augment the firm's substantial growth and scale efforts.

Adam Jackson, Stream's Managing Partner of Investments, said, "We are incredibly excited to be adding two high-caliber and well-respected individuals like Mike and Michael to our growing investment team. They will bring invaluable insight and experience to ensure Stream is well positioned for future success."

Armstrong brings 15 years of experience in real estate and real assets investment, including acquisitions, mezzanine debt origination and new business development. Most recently, he and Wong served as co-managing partners at Percheron Real Estate Partners, a privately held real estate investment and advisory company. He and Wong first worked together as co-heads of acquisitions for GI Partners' technology real estate platform where they were intimately involved in growing from inception to a 7 million square foot portfolio of data center, life science, office and industrial assets across the U.S. Prior to joining GI Partners, he was a Vice President at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, most recently in its Global Real Assets division. Armstrong is a graduate of Harvard College and received his MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Armstrong said, "I have worked closely with Stream for many years and witnessed how their purpose-built, strategic approach to business has positioned them to be a leader in commercial real estate. I am excited to join such a positive, team-oriented company and look forward to helping continue building Stream's compelling and differentiated suite of investment products."

Wong comes with over 20 years of direct real estate acquisition, joint venture investing, and mezzanine debt origination experience across multiple property types. In addition to his previously mentioned career at Percheron and GI Partners, Wong served as Managing Director at Privet Investments focusing on real estate acquisitions. Early in his career, he worked at Starwood Capital and NorthStar Capital Investment Corp. Wong is a graduate of Dartmouth College and received his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Wong said, "Stream is the rare combination of exceptional operational capabilities with results-oriented investment management skills across multiple property types. We are extremely fortunate to be joining a best-in-class team to bring additional value to investors, partners, and tenants across Stream's existing and new product offerings."

