Stream Realty Partners Hires Four Industry Leaders From Prominent Global CRE Firm To Solidify Office Leasing Team In Phoenix

PHOENIX, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners has recruited a seasoned four-broker office leasing team with nearly eight decades of combined commercial real estate experience to build a best-in-class operation in Phoenix.

Managing Directors John Bonnell and Brett Abramson, Senior Vice President Chris Latvaaho and Vice President Chris Beall join Stream Realty, a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of services. They will work alongside Executive Managing Director and Partner Tiffany Winne to expand the firm's investor services platform in the region while amplifying the brand's presence in the Phoenix market. Winne expects rapid growth of the platform with the addition of Bonnell, Abramson, Latvaaho, and Beall.

The new team, who previously worked at JLL, will be responsible for sourcing, winning, and executing office business across all service lines, concentrating on office agency leasing.

"Stream's nimble full-service platform and well-known enterprising spirit will allow us to tap into our collective expertise and empower us to elevate our offering," Bonnell said. "We are excited to join a forward-thinking company that is strategically expanding its footprint and investing in the right resources that allow us to create exponential opportunity and value for our clients and Stream."

Stream Phoenix opened in September 2021 and has strategically grown to more than 20 professionals who lease and manage a portfolio of more than 9 million square feet of office and industrial space.

"I am thrilled to welcome John, Brett, Chris, and Chris as colleagues," Winne said. "They are not only energetic dealmakers and market experts but also individuals of the highest character. I believe each of them will play a pivotal role in Stream Phoenix's growth story."

John Bonnell

Bonnell brings to Stream Realty more than 30 years of experience in agency leasing in the Arizona market. He last served as a Managing Director at JLL, where he spent more than 13 years representing institutional and entrepreneurial landlords of existing and ground-up office developments. He has completed more than 3,500 leases worth in excess of $2.2 billion throughout his career.

Prior to joining JLL, Bonnell was a Senior Vice President at Grubb & Ellis. He has also worked for Insignia/ESG, Cassidy Turley, and Trammell Crow. He is a former board member and current member of NAIOP.

Brett Abramson

Abramson has over 18 years of experience in the Phoenix commercial real estate market. He joined JLL in February 2010 and ascended to Executive Vice President during his tenure. He specializes in leasing Class A office buildings for institutional and entrepreneurial landlords of existing and ground-up office developments. Prior to JLL, Abramson was a Senior Associate at Grubb & Ellis. He is a member of NAIOP.

Chris Latvaaho

Latvaaho has worked in the Phoenix commercial real estate market since 2000, where he spent the last nine years specializing in office agency leasing as a Senior Vice President at JLL. Before JLL, Latvaaho was a Director in the Office Properties Division at Cushman & Wakefield, where he was involved in more than 1,500 lease and sale transactions totaling more than 3 million square feet. He has also worked for Scottsdale Property Management, leasing more than 2.2 million square feet of investment properties concentrated in the Phoenix metro office market.

Latvaaho began his commercial real estate career at Heitman Properties Ltd. in the Greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area. He is a member of NAIOP.

Chris Beall

Beall brings nearly eight years of commercial real estate experience to Stream Realty. Prior to joining Stream Phoenix, he was a Senior Associate at JLL for nearly six years, where he completed over 150 lease transactions. He also worked at CBRE as an Associate Business Analyst supporting the Net Lease Property Group in Phoenix.

Chris is an active member of NAIOP, serving on the Steering Committee for the Developing Leaders and as the Co-Chair for the Young Professionals Group.

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream Realty Partners is a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of services including leasing, Legendary CX property management, tenant and landlord representation, capital markets, investment management and sales, development, construction management, national program management, workplace strategies, strategic marketing, and dedicated research. The company is headquartered in Dallas and operates 15 core offices in markets that cover areas including Alexandria, VA; Arlington, VA; Atlanta; Austin; Boca Raton; Charleston; Charlotte; Chicago; Colorado Springs; Dallas; Denver; Fort Lauderdale; Fort Worth; Greenville, SC; Houston; the Inland Empire; Irvine; Los Angeles; Miami; Nashville; Orange County; Phoenix; Raleigh-Durham; Reston, VA; San Antonio; Tysons; Washington, D.C.; and West Palm Beach. Since 1996, Stream has grown to more than 1,200 professionals and now completes more than $5.8 billion annually in office, industrial, retail, healthcare, land, and data center transactions. For information, visit www.streamrealty.com and follow Stream on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

CONTACT:

David Ebeling

Ebeling Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Stream Realty Partners