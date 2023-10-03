Stream Realty Partners' New South Florida Office Recruits High-Caliber CRE Professional To Build Tenant Representation Team

MIAMI, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first significant move since entering the Florida market, Stream Realty Partners has recruited a high-profile South Florida commercial real estate professional from a prominent global firm.

Shay Pope joins Stream, a national commercial real estate firm offering a differentiated, integrated platform of services, as a Managing Director and Executive Vice President in the company's South Florida location. The industry veteran brings nearly 23 years of experience to Stream's newest operation, led by Executive Managing Director and Partner Greg Katz. Pope will be responsible for advising office tenants across the U.S. on their key real estate decisions by leveraging his expertise in negotiations, strategy development, finance, and workplace transformation initiatives.

Pope will work alongside Katz and his team to scale Stream's South Florida occupier platform. His additional responsibilities include recruiting and cultivating talent to meet the market's needs while expanding the firm's occupier services offering across the U.S. Prior to Stream, Pope spent nearly 11 years at CBRE in Miami, where he last served as a Senior Vice President.

"Stream's recognized entrepreneurial spirit, culture and platform will enable us to deliver creative solutions for occupier clients across the U.S.," Pope said. "I'm excited about joining this high-growth company and multi-disciplinary team that thinks strategically and takes a holistic approach to advising occupiers. I also could not pass up an opportunity to partner with Greg, who has been a fierce but friendly tenant rep competitor over the years."

"We're thrilled for Shay to join the South Florida team, and excited to see all that he brings to the success of the office and continued expansion of our occupier platform nationally," said Stream President, Chris Jackson. "Shay is a great culture fit and brings tremendous experience and relationships that will fuel Stream's continued growth and expansion."

During Pope's tenure at CBRE, he advised a diverse base of industry verticals including law firms, financial services, alternative investments, healthcare, and technology companies. Shay specializes in the development and implementation of strategic plans that align his clients' real estate and human capital strategy with their organizational, financial, and operational objectives. His law firm expertise also resulted in him being appointed to CBRE's Law Firm Practice Group Executive Committee.

Prior to CBRE, Pope was a Senior Managing Director at Newmark, where he spent more than eight years and helped launch their South Florida office. He started his commercial real estate career in 2001 at Trammell Crow Company.

"We are at the forefront of redefining the landscape of commercial real estate advisory throughout Florida by leveraging Stream's unique integrated platform offering. I'm honored that Shay has chosen to be a key part of the team that Stream is building here," Katz said. "Hiring a professional of Shay's caliber provides us with an immediate growth path as we are committed to building a full-service platform throughout Florida while driving value for all our current and future clients."

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream Realty Partners is a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of services including leasing, Legendary CX property management, tenant and landlord representation, capital markets, investment management and sales, development, construction management, national program management, workplace strategies, strategic marketing, and dedicated research. The company is headquartered in Dallas and operates 15 core offices in markets that cover areas including Alexandria, VA; Arlington, VA; Atlanta; Austin; Boca Raton; Charleston; Charlotte; Chicago; Colorado Springs; Dallas; Denver; Fort Lauderdale; Fort Worth; Greenville, SC; Houston; the Inland Empire; Irvine; Los Angeles; Miami; Nashville; Orange County; Phoenix; Raleigh-Durham; Reston, VA; San Antonio; Tysons; Washington, D.C.; and West Palm Beach. Since 1996, Stream has grown to more than 1,200 professionals and now completes more than $5.8 billion annually in office, industrial, retail, healthcare, land, and data center transactions. For information, visit www.streamrealty.com and follow Stream on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

