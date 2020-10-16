Stream Realty Partners Ranks as Top Property Management Firm

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners (Stream), a full-service national real estate investment, development and services company, has been ranked as the top Property Management Firm in the Dallas Business Journal's North Texas Commercial Property Managers. The list compares total local commercial square feet managed, and in 2019, Stream's Property Management platform has almost doubled the number of properties managed and grew its total footprint to 74.4 million square feet in Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW).

"2019 was an incredible year for the DFW Property Management Team. Many thanks to our Accounting and Construction Management teams for supporting the growth," said Mica Hopkins CPA, Managing Director of Property Management for Stream's DFW office. "We would not be successful without our exceptional team and the passion they have for our clients, tenants and commercial real estate."

Exponential growth appears to be on trend for Stream's Property Management Services with recognition for their Houston and Austin, Texas offices as well. Houston landed in the top five, placing fifth in the Houston Business Journal's 2020 Largest Houston Area Commercial Property Management Firms. While Austin snagged the top slot in the Austin Business Journal's 2020 Largest Austin-Area Commercial Real Estate Property Management Firms.

"In the past year, we have experienced rapid growth across the platform. Our Property Management and Brokerage Services' teams continue to increase the company's overall footprint at an accelerating pace," said Blake Kendrick, Managing Partner for Stream's Dallas and Fort Worth offices. "After placing fourth last year in the DBJ Property Management rankings, we are so excited to earn the top spot, landing first in North Texas and Austin regions. With continuous growth throughout 2020 despite uncertainty, we are optimistic for further expansion and successes as 2021 quickly approaches."

Stream is a commercial real estate firm with full-service offerings in leasing, property management, development, construction management, and investment sales services across the industry. In addition, Stream is dedicated to sourcing acquisition and development opportunities for the firm and its clients. Since 1996, Stream has grown to a staff of more than 930 real estate professionals with regional offices in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Worth, Greater Los Angeles, Houston, San Antonio, San Diego, and Washington, D.C. Stream completes more than $3.6 billion in real estate transactions annually and is an active investor and developer across the nation. Visit www.streamrealty.com.

