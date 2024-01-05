Streaming Analytics Market to increase by USD 23.6 billion between 2022 to 2027, Increasing adoption of IoT-based devices boosts the market - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

05 Jan, 2024, 17:35 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The streaming analytics market by deployment (cloud and on premise), type (software and services), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the streaming analytics market between 2023 and 2027 is USD 23.6  billion. The increasing adoption of IoT-based devices drives the market growth. There is a growing use of connected devices across the globe.  As a result, this makes the task of managing, monitoring, and maintaining the data in an organization more difficult. Hence, IoT devices make managing, monitoring, and maintaining easier which drives the market growth.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Streaming Analytics Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Streaming Analytics Market 2023-2027

Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge

  • Data privacy and security concerns is a major challenge hindering the market growth. As digitalization spreads across all industries, privacy and security issues are becoming more difficult. In addition, concerns regarding data privacy and security will increase as traditional models are replaced by digital ones which negatively impacts the market.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Free Sample PDF Report Now

The streaming analytics market has been segmented by deployment (cloud and on premise), type (software and services), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

  • The market growth by the cloud segment is significant during the forecast period. The users of the cloud segment deployment benefit from the streamlining of business intelligence procedures. In addition, to make decision-making more effective, it facilitates gathering, integrating, analyzing, and presenting derived insights in real-time. 
  • North America accounts for 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region is a key market for streaming analytics as it is an early adopter of sophisticated technology and a global leader in the intensive production and consumption of data. In addition, the market for advanced analytics is fuelled by the enormous volumes of data produced in this region, which are analyzed to find insightful relationships and insights. Furthermore, the  region is also technologically advanced, and its industrial sector is fully developed, which makes it simple to adopt cutting-edge software solutions to boost productivity and efficiency Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in North America.

View the Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Streaming Analytics Market:

Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Conviva Inc., Coralogix Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Impetus Technologies Inc., Informatica Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mphasis Ltd., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, Striim International Inc., Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc.

Related Reports:

The blockchain technology in BFSI market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 67.84% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 48,213.34 million.

The enterprise information management (EIM) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.01% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 88.02 billion.

Streaming Analytics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.89%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 23.6 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

25.79

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Conviva Inc., Coralogix Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Impetus Technologies Inc., Informatica Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mphasis Ltd., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, Striim International Inc., Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Simulation and Analysis Software Market to grow by USD 9.68 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by the growing demand for simulation and analysis software - Technavio

Simulation and Analysis Software Market to grow by USD 9.68 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by the growing demand for simulation and analysis software - Technavio

The "simulation and analysis software market by end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial manufacturing, healthcare, and others),...
Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market to grow by USD 58 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 41% of market growth - Technavio

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market to grow by USD 58 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 41% of market growth - Technavio

The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is expected to grow by USD 58 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.