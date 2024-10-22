Streaming and Social Leading the way for TMB's DIY Enthusiast Brand, Family Handyman as Viewership is up 78% in the Last Six Months

YouTube Channel Surges 44%

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TMB , the community-driven entertainment company with more than 250 million consumers worldwide, is sharing the latest growth numbers from its DIY enthusiast brand, Family Handyman. Social and streaming are leading the way for the multichannel brand.

FAST (Free Ad Supported Television) viewership for At Home With Family Handyman is up 78% in the last six months while the entire streaming portfolio, which includes FailArmy, The Pet Collective, and People Are Awesome, has surpassed 12 billion minutes watched over the last 12 months. At Home With Family Handyman specifically has tripled its viewership and audiences are watching more than 2 hours per day, solidifying its position as the company's fastest-growing channel ever.

At Home with Family Handyman's success has been fueled by a unique combination of exclusive FAST partnerships and FAST Series premieres like Scott McGillivray's Income Property, Bryan Baeumler's Leave It To Bryan and Mr. Build It as well as originally produced TV series like Saturday Morning Projects and Workshop It.

Coming this fall exclusively and for the first time on FAST is Scott McGillivray's new series, Scott's House Calls and from Corus Studios Masters of Flip and Making It Home with Kortney and Dave featuring Kortney Wilson, Dave Wilson and Kenny Brain.

"We are thrilled to see our audience respond so positively to our strategic partnerships and content strategy," said Bonnie Kintzer, TMB's CEO. "We are unwavering in our commitment to creating a unique and enjoyable audience experience whether that be on social, streaming or web - it's our custom approach to each platform and our diversified business strategy that I believe has positioned us as a leader in today's competitive landscape."

YouTube specifically has been a propeller of growth for Family Handyman's social media with a 44% increase in subscribers in the last year.

YouTube isn't the only platform performing for TMB. Family Handyman was recently welcomed into Pinterest's prestigious Red Standard program, a distinction reserved for premier publishers. This program, which offers early access to new products, invite-only roundtables with publishing peers, an upgraded level of insights, and more, has allowed TMB to expand its presence on Pinterest, strategically scaling the company's content and focusing on shoppable, affiliate-driven offerings to better serve its audience.

Family Handyman's growth across social and streaming proves its devoted audience of DIY enthusiasts are engaging across all platforms. The beloved print magazine, which recently underwent a design refresh, and the digital brand which receives 9.2M monthly unique visitors serve as key drivers for tune-ins and engagement.

About Family Handyman

Family Handyman is a multi-platform media brand that attracts 9.2M unique monthly web visitors, 4.7M social followers, and a loyal 7.7M print audience. DIYers have trusted Family Handyman for over 70 years as a go-to source for inspiration and how-to instructions for improving homes, yards and vehicles. The latest expansion to CTV provides one more touch point to inspire. At Home With Family Handyman is streaming on Fubo TV, LG Channel, Plex, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, SlingTV, and XUMO. Family Handyman is a TMB brand.

About TMB

TMB (Trusted Media Brands) is the community-driven entertainment company engaging more than 250 million consumers worldwide across streaming TV, social media, web and print. Our portfolio of brands, including FailArmy , Family Handyman , Reader's Digest , Taste of Home , The Healthy , The Pet Collective and People Are Awesome , is powered by content that's inspired and created by our fans. Together our community sparks curiosity, fuels laughter and inspires people to live big, full fantastic lives. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at trustedmediabrands.com .

