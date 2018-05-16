Streaming at 35,000 Feet: SAS becomes the First Nordic Airline to Launch High-Speed, High-Quality In-flight Wi-Fi using Viasat's Internet System

"We have made a big investment in our in-flight Wi-Fi product to ensure our customers enjoy the best in-flight internet experience," said Therese Lorenius, vice president, Product and Services, SAS. Together with our recent investments in our new A320neo aircraft, SAS is now even more competitive and able to maintain its strong position on the Scandinavian market."

Starting today, passengers will have gate-to-gate access to the internet for advanced streaming and other online applications.

The SAS Wi-Fi system has already been installed on 28 aircraft, and by September the airline expects to have around 40 aircraft installed with the new high-speed Wi-Fi system. SAS expects the vast majority of its fleet to be Wi-Fi-enabled by the first quarter of 2020.

Lorenius continued, "Fast and stable Wi-Fi is a service passengers ask for today. Both leisure passengers who want to watch their favorite TV show on holiday and business flyers who want to work onboard need a high-speed and trustworthy internet service when they are online. It is not just an investment in the internet; it is an investment in an extraordinary customer experience for our passengers."

10 times faster than traditional Wi-Fi onboard

The SAS Wi-Fi product is based on a satellite communications system supplied by Viasat—the company known for supplying high-performance, high-quality internet services to private and public organizations, from residential customers to military and global airline partners.

"We're proud to help SAS become the first Nordic airline to launch high-speed internet in the skies—making the fully connected aircraft a reality," said Don Buchman, general manager and vice president, Commercial Aviation at Viasat. "Viasat's satellite-based in-flight internet service is the gold standard for in-flight Wi-Fi. We tap the power of our satellites to enable a service that is 10 times faster than traditional in-flight Wi-Fi services."

The SAS Wi-Fi product uses the latest antenna and Wi-Fi technology from Viasat, which connects to Viasat's high-capacity satellite in Europe—which sits approximately 22,000 miles above the Earth—to enable fast streaming, web browsing and more—all at 35,000 feet.

More information about the in-flight Wi-Fi system

Payment model. Starting today, travelers in SAS Plus, EuroBonus Diamond and Gold members will enjoy free Wi-Fi during their complete flight. Passengers in Go will be required to pay €4.90 (or the equivalent in other currencies), while Silver members will be offered free Wi-Fi access during the launch campaign period from today through August 19, 2018 . The SAS app is available free of charge in the air, and the SAS onboard portal provides passengers free access to SAS websites and scandinaviantraveler.com.

Starting today, travelers in SAS Plus, EuroBonus Diamond and Gold members will enjoy free Wi-Fi during their complete flight. Passengers in Go will be required to pay €4.90 (or the equivalent in other currencies), while Silver members will be offered free Wi-Fi access during the launch campaign period from today through . The SAS app is available free of charge in the air, and the SAS onboard portal provides passengers free access to SAS websites and scandinaviantraveler.com. Devices. SAS Wi-Fi is optimized for use on all major operating systems (e.g. Windows, macOS, iOS and Android) and for use with all major browsers (e.g. Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge and Safari). Using other systems or browsers may not provide the same full Wi-Fi experience.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people’s lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat’s Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, among others, include statements that refer to the speed, performance and quality of the Viasat internet service; the roll-out and uptake of products and services by, and services offered by SAS; the expected capacity, service, coverage, service speeds, availability and other features of the satellites; and the timing, cost, economics and other benefits associated therewith. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to successfully implement Viasat's business plan for broadband services on the anticipated timeline or at all; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; ability to successfully develop, introduce and sell new technologies, products and services; government audits; changes in the global business environment and economic conditions; reduced demand for products and services as a result of continued constraints on capital spending by customers; changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key customers or suppliers; reliance on a limited number of third parties to manufacture and supply Viasat's products; increased competition; introduction of new technologies and other factors affecting the communications and defense industries generally; the effect of adverse regulatory changes on Viasat's ability to sell products and services; Viasat's level of indebtedness and ability to comply with applicable debt covenants; Viasat's involvement in litigation, including intellectual property claims and litigation to protect proprietary technology; and Viasat's dependence on a limited number of key employees. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2018 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners. Viasat is a registered trademark of Viasat, Inc.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/streaming-at-35-000-feet-sas-becomes-the-first-nordic-airline-to-launch-high-speed-high-quality-in-flight-wi-fi-using-viasats-internet-system-300649391.html

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viasat.com

