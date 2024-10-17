StreamNative Launches Managed Flink BYOC Offerings

Company Partners with Ververica to Enable Trusted Deployment for Pulsar and Flink in One Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StreamNative , the cloud-native data streaming company founded by the original creators of Apache Pulsar, today announced a managed Apache Flink BYOC product offering will be available to StreamNative customers in private preview. The offering is powered by Ververica , the original creators of Apache Flink® . Businesses around the world have extensively used Pulsar or Kafka with Flink, and this new managed service provides even more simplicity when deploying real-time applications in the cloud.

StreamNative managed Flink services powered by Ververica (PRNewsfoto/StreamNative)

StreamNative's newly managed service will first be available in Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) deployment. Integrating Flink's advanced stream processing capabilities with StreamNative's robust streaming data storage layer all in the same Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) to ensure data sovereignty across the entire data processing lifecycle will simplify the implementation of streaming processing and lower the barrier of adopting data streaming. The new offering will soon be available in the other StreamNative Cloud offerings, including Serverless, Dedicated, and private cloud.

StreamNative customers have been using the optimized version of Apache Pulsar run by Ursa engine which advances the use of Apache Pulsar as a versatile data streaming platform, built on top of lakehouse storage that seamlessly integrates multiple tenants and data types. It offers support for various protocols including Apache Kafka while unifying streaming and tabular data at the storage level. With this announcement, StreamNative's offering will be combined with Ververica's cutting-edge VERA engine , which is optimized to produce the best Flink performance in the market.

Integrations between separate cloud platforms typically require complex networking setup, and adds inter-account or inter-AZ traffic which can create exorbitant cloud vendor costs. Additionally, data sovereignty is a big concern for customers when the stream processing vendor doesn't offer BYOC. This collaboration combines two best-in-class technologies to deliver a simple, powerful, secure, and cost-efficient stream processing solution. Integrating Ververica's VERA engine with StreamNative's data streaming platform will simplify the implementation of stream processing for customers.

"Apache Pulsar provides the fundamental real-time data serving and storage ability while Apache Flink provides the critical computing ability for both streaming and batch use cases. Together, these technologies enable powerful applications such as real-time fraud detection in financial services, dynamic inventory management in retail, and predictive maintenance in manufacturing. This offering is a major step forward in StreamNative's mission to make data streaming accessible, affordable, and reliable for all organizations," said Sijie Guo, CEO and co-founder of StreamNative.

The managed Flink solution will be seamlessly available as a core functionality within StreamNative Cloud, powered by the VERA engine and supported by Flink experts at Ververica. Core features include the ability to run Flink SQL queries, the ability to deploy Flink jobs, and platform management capabilities via Command Line Interface and APIs.

"We are thrilled to partner with StreamNative to bring Apache Flink's powerful stream processing capabilities to their cloud platform. By combining Ververica's deep Flink expertise with StreamNative's innovative Pulsar-based infrastructure, we're helping companies build applications that perform even faster and at a lower total cost of ownership than the options available until this point, and all of it with unprecedented ease and efficiency," said Alexander Walden, CEO at Ververica. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in making advanced stream processing accessible and manageable for businesses of all shapes and sizes."

For more information, read StreamNative Principal Product Manager, Kundan Vyas' blog post that has more detail on the partnership between StreamNative and Veverica or visit streamnative.io/isvs/ververica .

About StreamNative

Founded by the original creators of Apache Pulsar, StreamNative offers the most cost-effective data streaming platform. It is Kafka API-compatible, easy to operate and scale. StreamNative re-architected data streaming from ground up making sure it scales without spending high cost or sacrificing performance. Named a Leader in the 2024 GigaOm Radar Report for the Streaming Data Platforms, StreamNative is available across all three major cloud providers (AWS, GCP and Azure) with flexible deployment options, including fully managed Hosted, BYOC (Bring Your Own Cloud), and Private Cloud. Regardless of the deployment model chosen, customers benefit from a 99.95% SLA and 24/7 production support from data streaming experts.

