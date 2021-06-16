StreamNative Platform, An Enterprise Messaging and Streaming Platform powered by Apache Pulsar

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, StreamNative, a cloud-native messaging and event streaming company powered by Apache Pulsar, announces the launch of StreamNative Platform . StreamNative Platform is an enterprise-ready, self-managed software offering of Apache Pulsar.

Enabling New Use Cases

For companies who have not moved their infrastructure to the cloud, StreamNative platform enables them to run an enterprise-grade Pulsar service within their environment, offering complete data privacy and data ownership.

As StreamNative CEO, Sijie Guo, shares, "We have seen major adoption since we launched StreamNative Cloud in 2020, but not everyone has made the move to the cloud. There are certain industries, such as financial services and government, where cloud might not be the best fit today. StreamNative Platform is able to extend Pulsar enterprise capabilities to their environment."

StreamNative Platform also enables hybrid cloud strategies. With StreamNative Platform, organizations can stream data between their on-premise data centers and cloud, creating a seamless experience across different environments. According to Guo "We launched StreamNative Cloud to enable companies to execute a multi-cloud strategy. With StreamNative Platform, we extend our vision from multi-cloud to hybrid cloud".

Why StreamNative Platform?

StreamNative Platform is a turn-key enterprise distribution of Apache Pulsar, including enterprise features, such as:

Enterprise-ready authentication and authorization, including OAuth2 support, structured audit log, vault integration, etc. Pulsar Kubernetes Operators that manages and operates Pulsar clusters on Kubernetes. Function Mesh that manages and runs Pulsar Functions and connectors on Kubernetes. KoP, AoP, and MoP that provides full compatibility with the Kafka, AMQP, and MQTT API.

About StreamNative

Founded by the original creators of Apache Pulsar, StreamNative provides a cloud-native, scalable, resilient, and secure messaging and event streaming solution powered by Apache Pulsar. StreamNative's solution can be deployed either as a fully-managed cloud-native Apache-Pulsar-as-a-Service offering available on-demand, StreamNative Cloud, or an enterprise-ready, self-managed software offering of Apache Pulsar, StreamNative Platform. Learn more at Streamnative.io.

Get Started Today

You can learn more about StreamNative Platform here [ https://docs.streamnative.io/platform/v1.0.0/overview ], try it out here [ https://docs.streamnative.io/platform/v1.0.0/quickstart ], or on Streamnative.io.

SOURCE StreamNative

