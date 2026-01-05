StreamUnlimited Brings Dolby Atmos FlexConnect to a Production-Ready Flexible Rendering Platform at CES 2026

VIENNA, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StreamUnlimited, the system integration leader for connected audio solutions, today announced an end-to-end immersive streaming audio reference system to debut at CES 2026 (Las Vegas, Jan 6–9). The reference platform presents a complete soundbar-based streaming audio system powered by Dolby Atmos® FlexConnect™ – a simpler, more flexible Dolby Atmos® sound experience to enjoy your favorite music or movies. The system is also using NXP Trimension™ ultra-wideband (UWB) for accurate, quick, and automatic speaker mapping during initial setup, enabling the renderer to generate the Dolby Atmos experience for the actual speaker layout.

Figure: Conceptual illustration of the Dolby Atmos FlexConnect reference system. Speakers can be placed flexibly, added, or removed, with the Dolby Atmos FlexConnect renderer adapting accordingly.

"Immersive audio is no longer just about sound quality; it's about intelligence, adaptability, and removing setup friction," said Markus Rutz, CTO of StreamUnlimited. "We've architected this platform to give brands maximum freedom in system design. The result is a highly adaptable and fully deployable solution for brands to take the next step in immersive audio."

Key Highlights

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect delivers the simplest and most flexible way to bring immersive Dolby Atmos sound to your favorite big screen. Enjoy astonishing audio that makes every explosion more intense, every song more life-like, every game day more electrifying, and every moment more memorable. Setup has never been easier—place your speakers anywhere, and audio is flexible and intelligently tuned to your environment.

Sweet Spot & Speaker Tracking with UWB:

The reference platform supports NXP Trimension™ ultra-wideband (UWB) to enable quick and automatic speaker mapping during installation, accurately capturing system geometry in a single step. This allows the Dolby Atmos FlexConnect renderer to adapt immediately to the real speaker layout with minimal user interaction. UWB-radar-based sweet spot position measurement is also available as a fully configurable option, and may be disabled or omitted entirely to align with privacy expectations, regional compliance, or brand positioning.

Comprehensive streaming support:

Powered by StreamUnlimited's StreamSDK , the platform natively supports every major music service and protocol. It handles Spotify Connect (including the new 24-bit/44.1 kHz lossless tier), Qobuz Connect, Amazon HD, TIDAL, Deezer, AirPlay Audio, and ArtistConnection. Additionally, all leading immersive formats are rendered seamlessly: Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Sony 360 Reality Audio, MPEG-H, Auro-3D, etc., are all supported end-to-end from music streaming services or from the TV. No matter the service or format, the system plays it back with immersive fidelity.

Experience this Immersive Audio Platform at CES 2026

StreamUnlimited will host private demonstrations at CES 2026 (Las Vegas, Jan 6–9) in the Venetian Hotel, North suite 28-106. Show attendees are invited to experience how unrestricted spatial audio can transform any environment. To book a meeting, please reach out to: [email protected]

About StreamUnlimited

Founded in 2005, StreamUnlimited is a supplier of software solutions and hardware modules for connected audio and IoT products, with over 120 employees at office locations in Vienna, Bratislava, Shenzhen, Osaka, and San Francisco. As the de facto global system integrator offering its own IP and engineering services, StreamUnlimited partners with all major semiconductor companies and technology providers in the consumer electronics and IoT sectors. StreamUnlimited works with a global cross-section of high-end audio, CEDIA-channel, premium, and mainstream consumer electronics manufacturers, as well as innovative smart home brands. For more information, visit www.streamunlimited.com or contact [email protected]

