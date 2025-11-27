StreamUnlimited Launches Customizable Voice LLM Reference Integration for Audio Agent Products at CES 2026

This new integration builds upon nearly a decade of StreamUnlimited's experience integrating cloud voice ecosystems such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa in both mainstream and high-end audio products. With deep expertise in far-field voice capture, echo cancellation, and end-to-end assistant integration, the company extends its role as a system integrator into the LLM-driven voice solutions, giving brands greater flexibility and control over the AI engines.

Flexible Multi-Model Integration for Voice Agents

A key differentiator of the Voice LLM solution is its flexibility in integrating with different AI models and services. While many voice assistant frameworks lock products to a single cloud AI, StreamUnlimited allows brands to connect the AI backend of their choice, whether it's Google's Gemini generative model, OpenAI's ChatGPT, or a proprietary in-house model. This high level of customization enables them to fine-tune the agent's behavior, language, and knowledge base to fit their unique product needs and brand identity, rather than being constrained by a one-size-fits-all service.

Another advantage of this open approach is future-proofing. As new AI models emerge in the fast-moving generative AI landscape, products built on Voice Agent LLM can readily adopt them. Manufacturers are not locked into a single ecosystem, they maintain control over which voice AI technology their users can interact with. "Our goal is to offer customers the highest level of flexibility and choice in voice agent AI," said Markus Rutz, CTO of StreamUnlimited. "We designed this integration so our clients can evolve with the rapid pace of LLM innovation while maintaining a seamless integration path."

Technical Architecture & Workflow

The StreamSDK platform handles user input from start to finish. The following workflow diagram visualizes how a typical voice interaction flows through the system.

Each module in this chain, STT (Speech-to-Text), LLM (Large Language Model), and TTS (Text-to-Speech), can be replaced independently. For instance, a product could use Amazon speech recognition instead of Google's, or substitute the LLM stage with an OpenAI, a proprietary model, or a multi-modal LLM, all managed under the same StreamSDK framework, making the system easy to reconfigure across vendors or deployments.

Fast Integration Across Mainstream and Premium Hardware

The Voice LLM solution is available as a pre-integrated package for StreamUnlimited's production-ready hardware platforms. The reference design utilizes the Stream210 module – a cost-effective, production-ready audio streaming hardware module with built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth® (including LE Audio/Auracast™), and support for over-the-air updates. By building on the Stream210 as the baseline, the solution keeps the bill-of-materials low and power consumption efficient, which is ideal for mainstream consumer devices.

For more advanced audio systems, the integration is also supported on StreamUnlimited's high-end Stream1955 and Stream1832 modules . With significantly higher processing power, richer peripheral options, and more advanced audio architectures, these platforms are ideal for multi-channel smart speakers, high-performance soundbars, AVRs, and CEDIA-grade installations.

As part of the Stream2Go suite, the platform includes relevant certifications and ready-to-use software components, enabling the "fastest time to market" through pre-certified software bundles. Core functionalities like music streaming services, multi-room audio, connectivity protocols are already implemented and certified within StreamSDK. This significantly reduces development effort and time for OEMs and ODMs, who can focus on product design and differentiation, while StreamSDK provides a proven, out-of-the-box platform.

Experience Voice LLM at CES 2026

StreamUnlimited will showcase live demonstrations at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, January 6–9. Live demonstrations will be hosted in the company's private suite at the Venetian Hotel. Visitors will experience real-time voice interaction, hear the quality of the conversational AI firsthand, and learn how the system can be tailored to their brand's needs. Partners, product developers, and press are welcome to book a dedicated demo or meeting slot by contacting: [email protected].

About StreamUnlimited

Founded in 2005, StreamUnlimited is a supplier of software solutions and hardware modules for connected audio and IoT products, with over 120 employees at office locations in Vienna, Bratislava, Shenzhen, Osaka and San Francisco. As the de facto global system integrator offering its own IP and engineering services, StreamUnlimited partners with all major semiconductor companies and technology providers in the consumer electronics and IoT sectors. StreamUnlimited works with a global cross-section of high-end audio, CEDIA-channel, premium and mainstream consumer electronics manufacturers, as well as innovative smart home brands. For more information, visit www.streamunlimited.com or contact [email protected]

SOURCE StreamUnlimited Engineering