StreamUnlimited Revamps Modules: New Design Prioritizes Longevity, Extended Support and Future-Proof Flexibility

VIENNA, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in connected audio and IoT solutions, StreamUnlimited has reengineered its hardware modules to deliver exceptional longevity and seamless integration with StreamSDK . This combination ensures modules remain compatible with advancing technologies, enabling manufacturers to extend product lifecycles and provide greater value to end-users.

Future-Proof Design for Long-Lasting Performance

"StreamUnlimited's hardware modules are designed to meet the evolving demands of today while remaining adaptable for the future," states Christoph Apel, Director of Hardware and Systems at StreamUnlimited. From the premium performance of the Stream1955, to the versatility of the Stream1832, and the efficiency of the Stream210, StreamUnlimited's hardware modules empower manufacturers to create products that stand the test of time.

Sustainability Through Longevity

StreamUnlimited promotes sustainability by prioritizing durable, future-proof designs. Hardware modules powered by StreamSDK stay aligned with advancing technologies through regular updates. For instance, StreamUnlimited recently upgraded its modules with LE Audio chips, committed to enhancing existing hardware with the latest features. These updates enable customers to quickly integrate new technologies into their product families without replacing entire systems. This approach reduces the need for frequent hardware replacements, fostering a more sustainable lifecycle for connected audio and IoT devices.

The Perfect Symbiosis of Hardware and Software

StreamUnlimited's hardware modules and StreamSDK work together to deliver unmatched performance and flexibility. This synergy enables manufacturers to develop feature-rich, high-quality products that meet the highest industry standards for reliability and user experience. StreamUnlimited ensures that all solutions are fully certified and rigorously tested to deliver reliable, long-term functionality and seamless compatibility. This commitment underscores StreamUnlimited's focus on delivering innovative, future-ready solutions for the evolving connected audio and IoT markets.

About StreamUnlimited:

StreamUnlimited, founded in 2005, is a supplier of software solutions and hardware modules for connected audio and IoT products, with over 120 employees at office locations in Vienna, Bratislava, Shenzhen, Osaka and San Francisco. As a global system integrator with proprietary IP and engineering expertise, StreamUnlimited partners with high-end audio brands, CEDIA-channel integrators, premium and mainstream consumer electronics manufacturers, and major semiconductor companies in the consumer electronics and IoT sectors.

SOURCE StreamUnlimited Engineering