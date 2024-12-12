StreamUnlimited to show upHear Flexible Rendering by Fraunhofer IIS at CES 2025 - for the ultimate immersive sound experience at home

VIENNA, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StreamUnlimited Engineering has partnered with Fraunhofer IIS to demonstrate upHear Flexible Rendering at CES 2025.This exciting technology delivers optimized sound quality and allows for an immersive audio experience using as few as three speakers, regardless of their placement.

Markus Rutz, CTO of StreamUnlimited, shares: "We're excited to include Fraunhofer upHear technology not only in our CES demo, but also in our main StreamSDK software stack, making it available for our customers to begin design-in's now. Furthermore, the integration of LE Audio also offers a connectivity dynamic that enables all kinds of use cases for our customers".

In response to the growing demand for innovative transmission technologies, StreamUnlimited highlights the integration of LE Audio in its demonstrations at CES 2025. Using LE Audio with compatible rear speakers, and additional satellite speakers, in a home listening environment offers a connectivity option in addition to Wi-Fi and UWB. The Auracast feature further expands its usability by supporting broadcasts to multiple endpoints, from retail speaker configurations, to headphone connections in airports.

StreamUnlimited's StreamSDK delivers a comprehensive suite of features, including support for leading music services, audio codecs, smart home protocols, and voice assistants. Complementing this software is the Stream1955 hardware module, part of a robust product family designed to help brands develop long-lasting, upgradeable audio solutions.

upHear Flexible Rendering transforms home audio by effortlessly adapting to any speaker configuration, enabling easy integration or removal of audio playback devices and supporting playback from legacy content to Next-Generation audio formats. Ideal for modern homes equipped with smart devices, upHear ensures the best possible immersive sound experience.

Bernhard Grill, Fraunhofer IIS director states: "We are thrilled to collaborate with StreamUnlimited, a partner whose innovative approach and cutting-edge products provide the ideal foundation for our technologies. Their commitment to excellence and forward-thinking solutions make them an ideal partner for bringing advanced audio capabilities to market together."

Join StreamUnlimited and Fraunhofer at CES 2025 in Las Vegas from January 7-10 for an exclusive demonstration of upHear technology in their suites at the Venetian Tower. To schedule a visit, please contact [email protected] in advance.

About StreamUnlimited

StreamUnlimited, founded in 2005, is a leading provider of software solutions and hardware modules for connected audio and IoT products. As a global system integrator with proprietary IP and engineering expertise, StreamUnlimited partners with high-end audio brands, CEDIA-channel integrators, premium and mainstream consumer electronics manufacturers, and major semiconductor companies in the consumer electronics and IoT sectors.

About Fraunhofer

For over 30 years, the Audio and Media Technologies division of Fraunhofer IIS has been shaping standards and technologies in the fields of audio and moving picture production. Almost all consumer electronic devices, computers and mobile phones are equipped with systems and technologies from Erlangen today. Meanwhile, a new generation of best-in-class media technologies is elevating the user experience to new heights.

