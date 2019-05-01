Strength of the Travel Advisor Profession Recognized on National Travel Advisor Day

NEW YORK, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Leaders Group celebrates the renaissance of the Travel Advisor profession on May 1, 2019, National Travel Advisor Day, as declared by the American Society of Travel Advisors. The day will celebrate the value and service that travel advisors bring to the traveling public, and lends awareness to the profession as a whole, which continues to grow.

"The world is getting smaller and as the number of choices available to travelers expands, so does the complexity," said Ninan Chacko, CTC, CEO of Travel Leaders Group. "Travel advisors are being sought out by savvy travelers who are desiring specialized experiences. Working with a travel advisor leads to greater satisfaction, better vacations, and overall peace of mind for travelers. This truly is the golden age of travel."

And one of the most promising signs of the strength of the travel advisor profession is the growth in demand for their services among younger travelers.

"Since 2014, online searches for travel agents and travel advisors have grown 5 percent year-over-year, much of that driven by millennials," said Chacko.

Research shows that the average traveler will have over 7,000 digital touchpoints via Google in a four-month span and will view 1,400 images. A typical search path session could take an average of five hours and two minutes. By using a travel professional, consumers can utilize their travel advisor's knowledge and skills, such as:

Help before, during and after the journey

Experience of a destination expert

Peace of mind wherever you travel

Access to exclusive benefits

Personalized experiences for each unique traveler

Cutting through the clutter of the internet

The deep relationships travel advisors have with suppliers and destinations

Making your dollars travel further

A real person on a traveler's side, who is accessible and dedicated to solving their travel issues

As one of the world's largest travel agency companies, Travel Leaders Group applauds ASTA's initiative to recognize travel professionals through National Travel Advisor Day. Travel Leaders Group is home to some 20 travel brands and more than 52,000 professional travel advisors. Travel advisors affiliated with Travel Leaders Group's companies offer an array of specializations, including corporate travel, luxury travel, cruises, family and group travel and destination wedding and honeymoon services.

Those looking for an expertly planned and unforgettable vacation experience can find a travel agent affiliated with Travel Leaders Group at https://www.travelleadersgroup.com/who-am-i/travelers/.

"We are grateful to all the travel advisors who go above and beyond for their clients every day," Chacko said. "On this National Travel Advisor Day, we salute their good work and the incredible value they bring to the lives of their clients."

