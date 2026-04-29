Strengthen Readiness for a Potential SAS-to-R Shift in Data Analytics, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how R can support a compliant, future-ready approach to clinical data analytics. Attendees will learn about governance and validation strategies for R in GxP environments. The featured speakers will share organizational considerations when transitioning analytic platforms. Attendees will also gain insights into a forward-looking vision for modern clinical data analytics.

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, SAS has been regarded as the industry standard for statistical programming and regulatory submissions in clinical trials. However, the analytics landscape is rapidly evolving. With the rise of open-source innovation, reproducible research frameworks, AI integration and cost-conscious technology strategies, R has emerged as a powerful alternative and, increasingly, a strategic choice for clinical data analytics.

This webinar explores whether R is positioned to take a leading role in the future of clinical research. The featured speakers will examine the technical, operational and regulatory factors driving the shift, including advances in validation frameworks, package governance, reproducibility tools and compliant computing environments. Real-world adoption trends among pharmaceutical and biotech companies will be discussed, as will the growing integration of R into modern data science ecosystems and AI-enabled workflows.

Importantly, this webinar will address the key concerns that often arise in regulated settings: validation, 21 CFR Part 11 compliance, auditability, package control and long-term sustainability. Rather than framing the discussion as a binary "R vs. SAS" debate, this session will provide a balanced and strategic perspective on how organizations can design future-ready statistical computing environments that align with regulatory expectations while maximizing innovation and efficiency.

Register for this webinar to learn how R can support a compliant, future-ready approach to clinical data analytics.

Join Tai Xie, PhD, CEO, CIMS Global; Peng Zhang, PhD, Associate Director of Innovative Data Sciences, CIMS Global; Daniel Sabanés Bové, PhD, Co-Founder, RPACT; Will Landau, Senior Advisor, Innovative Statistics, Eli Lilly and Company; and Joseph Rickert, R Community Champion, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 9am EDT (9pm Taiwan).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Strengthen Readiness for a Potential SAS-to-R Shift in Data Analytics.

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