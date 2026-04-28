Using AI to Responsibly Accelerate Clinical Trials Under Regulatory Scrutiny, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how to evaluate AI solutions through the lens of reliability, safety and regulatory readiness. Attendees will gain insight into which AI use cases can genuinely reduce friction for sponsors and sites today, and where human expertise must remain in the loop. The featured speakers will share how a platform-based, guardrail-driven approach can help trial teams adopt AI with confidence and sustain trust among patients, sites and sponsors.

TORONTO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical trial sponsors and sites are under pressure to separate hype from reality and identify where AI can deliver real value without compromising patient safety, data integrity, or regulatory compliance. This webinar will examine how AI can be applied as a disciplined, pragmatic tool to support accelerating clinical trials in regulated environments.

The session begins with an AI philosophy grounded in clear guardrails for reliability, auditability, and safety. The featured speakers will discuss how large language models can be paired with deterministic, expert-authored logic for data and actions, helping trial teams improve efficiency while maintaining appropriate oversight. As part of this discussion, they will share a case study of how this approach is shaping solutions like Sofia, Suvoda's AI assistant, designed to provide intuitive access to trial data while operating within strict safety and compliance boundaries.

Attendees will also explore key expectations, concerns and non-negotiables for AI adoption, including transparency, human oversight, and implementation guardrails. The session concludes with a look at how responsible innovation is shaping current and future AI-enabled capabilities across clinical trial workflows.

Register for this webinar to learn how to responsibly use AI in highly regulated clinical trial settings.

Join Priyanka Sharma, Senior Vice President, Software Engineering at Suvoda; Jadon Sargent, Senior Product Owner For Suvoda IRT and Sofia; and Andrew McVeigh, Chief Architect, Suvoda, for the live webinar on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Using AI to Responsibly Accelerate Clinical Trials Under Regulatory Scrutiny.

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