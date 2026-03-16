Strengthen your critical spares strategy with RS

Motor-driven systems are essential to industrial production. Effective critical spares strategies help minimize the outsize impact of motor and drive failures and protect your bottom line by reducing downtime, productivity losses, and repair costs.

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RS, a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, offers the products, services, and expertise you need to strengthen your critical spares strategy.

Motors and drives power the many machines that comprise industrial production lines, including conveyors, compressors, fans, pumps, mixers, robotics, and more. And industrial production is continually becoming even more automated, interconnected, and complex. So, when these parts fail, the impact is immediate and expensive, commonly resulting in losses ranging from tens of thousands per hour to $500,000 per hour in highly automated sectors, including the automotive, semiconductor, electronics, pharmaceutical, medical, food and beverage, aerospace, and defense manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing industries.

RS offers an extensive selection of critical spares that reduce the risk of motor & drive failures and minimize downtime Post this

Despite these high stakes, many industrial organizations still lack a structured critical spare-parts strategy, though many also admit to not having modernized their motors and drives within the past two years — which is a recipe for extended unplanned equipment downtime and added costs. When downtime strikes and stocking policies are unclear, maintainers, stores managers, buyers, procurement managers, and maintenance managers are forced to execute reactive, expedited, and expensive workarounds.

A smart critical spares strategy, combined with effective condition monitoring and equipment protection solutions, helps increase mean time to failure (MTTF), prevent unplanned downtime, and get industrial production lines back up and running fast after a failure.

RS offers an extensive selection of critical spares that both reduce the risk of motor and drive failures and minimize unplanned downtime, including lubrication solutions, motors and motor controls, bearings, contactors, and proximity sensors, and other components that can help you respond to performance issues and failures much more quickly and effectively than if you had to source, order, and await the delivery of replacement parts. RS can also help you develop a critical spares strategy that balances part availability with the capital they tie up, ensuring that your spares are effectively stored, tracked, and replenished as needed.

Lubricants, like grease, are one of the most essential solutions for protecting mechanical power transmission systems, and particularly bearings, as poor lubrication practices and contamination account for around half of all premature rolling bearing failures — and even more if you include industrial chain failures as well.

SKF automatic lubricators provide precise, reliable lubrication for critical machine components to help improve equipment safety, efficiency, and performance. They consistently deliver the correct amount of lubricant to a single point, which eliminates the variability of manual lubrication and is especially valuable in hard-to-reach or hazardous locations that put personnel at risk. SKF's single-point automatic lubricators feature robust housings, flexible mounting options, and a wide range of compatible lubricants to match specific operating conditions and provide practical solutions for conveyors, motors, pumps, and other rotating industrial equipment. SKF's high-quality lubricants help ensure that bearings operate smoothly by reducing friction, dissipating heat, and keeping them properly aligned, even when they're carrying weight or subject to pressure.

Motors and motor controls are the heart of mechanical power systems, converting electrical energy into the motion and torque needed to drive industrial equipment. As such, even brief failures can lead to equipment damage, sustained downtime, and significant production and profitability losses. Monitoring motor health and keeping spares of critical motors on-hand can help ensure rapid repairs and fast restoration in the event of unexpected failures.

ABB's Baldor Reliance Super-E motors are designed to deliver long, reliable service lives with reduced maintenance in demanding industrial, commercial, and automotive applications, including packaging machinery, conveyors, industrial tools, blowers, fans, HVAC systems, pumps, and compressors. These premium-efficiency, inverter-duty motors are available with totally enclosed fan-cooled (TEFC) and open drip-proof (ODP) form factors and feature integrated shaft grounding devices that safely divert currents commonly generated in variable frequency drive (VFD) applications away from the bearings and reduce the risk of electrical discharge machining (EDM), fluting, and premature bearing failure along with the subsequent downtime and cost. Super-E series motors also feature regreasable antifriction ball bearings and Exxon Polyrex EM grease to avoid bearing failures (which are responsible for 51% of motor failures) and ensure long lifetime performance. Other beneficial design features include cast iron or steel housings for broad application suitability, Class H insulation for increased protection in inverter applications, IP22 or IP44 protection for use in indoor and outdoor applications, and dual-mount foot holes and oversized conduit boxes for ease of installation. They're also rated for 1–100hp and meet or exceed NEMA Premium efficiency standards.

Contactors are electrically controlled, heavy-duty switches used to control the flow of power to high-voltage electrical circuits — like those in motors, drives, heaters, compressors, and HVAC and lighting systems — and are commonly replaced in harsh industrial motor and drive applications with frequent start/stop cycles to ensure personnel and equipment safety and prevent unplanned downtime.

Siemens SIRIUS 3RT contactors are designed to control electric motors and drives in a wide range of industrial applications, including motors, pumps, conveyors, and industrial automation equipment. They're built for extreme ruggedness, exhibit outstanding contact reliability, and enable the safe, dependable switching of electrical loads as well as the efficient wiring of switchgear. Available sizes span S00 to S3 for compact control cabinets with high packing densities and S6 to S12 for heavy-duty, high-power industrial applications that require high-frequency switching. Most models come with at least one integrated auxiliary switch for feedback, control logic, and safety interlock capabilities — and those that don't can easily add them as accessories. SIRIUS 3RT contactors are rated for up to 2,650A and support direct control via failsafe controllers without the coupling level usually required for high-power contactors, which further improves reliability. They're also available with box or flat screw terminals or spring-loaded terminals and are ideal for applications extending from industrial motors and drives to converters and wind turbines.

Proximity sensors rapidly detect the presence, absence, or distance of an object and convert that information into an electrical signal that can be used to inform automated industrial processes. They're available in several different types — including inductive, capacitive, photoelectric, ultrasonic, and magnetic — and play an important role in robotics and pneumatic drives, providing binary feedback on the positioning of robotic arms, piston position, and objects in their vicinity. They also help improve equipment and employee safety and enable better control, higher efficiency, faster cycle times, and reduced downtime in fast-paced production environments, which makes them solid contenders for critical spares.

Festo's SDBT-MSX magnetic Hall-effect T-slot proximity sensors are designed for simple, quick, and safe commissioning and rated for 5V supply, 230V operation, and operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +120°C. They can be inserted into cylinder slots from above and secured by a screw, which is extremely beneficial in applications where mounting would be difficult, and feature a first-to-market automatic teach-in feature that sets the switching point at startup, eliminating the need for a power supply, fine tuning, or readjustment and making set up a breeze. They also feature programmable PNP/NPN or NO/NC switching outputs, adjustable switching window widths spanning 2–15mm, a 20mm detection range, LED status indicators, and cable lengths spanning 0.3–5m, which helps reduce the variety of sensor types manufacturers need to keep in stock.

RS also offers a host of field-proven, industrial-grade RS PRO products that can help turn spares strategies into measurable uptime quickly, easily, and economically, including the Total Panel Integration portfolio — a complete, interoperable product portfolio for control panels and supporting infrastructure in industries where reliability, hygiene, and fast changeovers are essential.

For more information about critical spares for motor and drive systems, visit the embedded links and check out "Reducing downtime with critical spares for motors and drives," an RS Expert Advice article by RS Category Manager Will Morris. For additional information about critical spares, check out other relevant RS Expert Advice content.

For assistance improving the reliability of your motor-driven systems, enacting an effective critical spares strategy, and identifying, procuring, deploying, and maintaining critical spares for motor-driven systems, contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to the RS technical support team.

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