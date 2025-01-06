Strengthening Excellence in Care: Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes Two Physicians

Board-Certified Medical Oncologist/Hematologist Bhanu Visvalingam, MD and Radiation Oncologist John Bollinger, MD Join Statewide Practice

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is pleased to announce that board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist Bhanu Visvalingam, MD and radiation oncologist John Bollinger, MD have joined the statewide practice.

Dr. Visvalingam is providing care to patients at the FCS Lake Mary Cancer Center, Deland and Orange City locations. John Bollinger, MD will be providing care to patients from the FCS Sarasota Downtown clinic at 1970 Golf Street, Sarasota, Florida 34236 and will join our FCS radiation oncology team at Sarasota Memorial Radiation Oncology.

After receiving his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine, Dr. Visvalingam completed internal medicine residency training at Winthrop University Hospital in Mineola, New York and a fellowship in hematology/oncology at New York University Grossman Long Island School of Medicine.

FCS Assistant Managing Physician David Wenk, MD said, "Dr. Visvalingam joins us with solid credentials and expertise as a medical research investigator involved in investigating and developing exciting new therapies and cancer treatments. We are delighted to welcome him to FCS."

Dr. Bollinger received his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta and completed a residency in radiation oncology at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City.

FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker said, "Sarasota County is a fast-growing community. FCS is proud to continue to attract highly qualified cancer experts to ensure that patients have access to the comprehensive range of high-quality care and treatment."

To learn more about the radiation oncology services offered at FCS, visit: https://flcancer.com/radiation-therapy-treatment/.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

