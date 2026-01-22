Strengthening the blood supply: Awareness, challenges and donor impact

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL), a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, has released episode 55 of its Science Bytes podcast, featuring Michelle Mullens, Global Portfolio Marketing Manager for Transfusion Medicine. With decades of experience in blood banking and immunohematology, Mullens shares insights into the pressures on today's blood supply and the importance of consistent donor engagement.

QuidelOrtho Science Bytes - Episode 55 - Blood donations Michelle Mullens, Global Portfolio Marketing Manager for Transfusion Medicine, QuidelOrtho

Everyday and climate-driven emergencies strain supply: Routine trauma, traffic injuries and increasingly frequent weather events create unpredictable demand for blood products

Growth in prehospital low-titer whole blood programs accelerates consumption of O-type units, requiring more targeted donor recruitment and precise inventory management Automation strengthens resilience: Standardized, high-throughput immunohematology platforms enhance safety, ensure operational continuity during surges and enable staff to focus on complex cases

Standardized, high-throughput immunohematology platforms enhance safety, ensure operational continuity during surges and enable staff to focus on complex cases All donors matter: Every blood type plays a vital role in supporting both direct transfusion needs and the diagnostic reagents that make safe transfusion possible

In this episode, Mullens and host Josh Casey explore how evolving clinical practices, climate disruptions and persistent background demand shape the modern blood supply. They highlight the interconnected ecosystem linking donors, diagnostics and patient care, and why dependable, year-round donations are essential to maintaining safety across the healthcare continuum.

The QuidelOrtho Science Bytes podcast is available on major streaming platforms and at: https://www.quidelortho.com/us/en/resources/podcasts/quidelortho-science-bytes.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

With expertise spanning clinical chemistry, immunoassay, immunohematology and molecular testing, QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading global provider of diagnostic solutions, dedicated to advancing fast, accurate and reliable results that help improve patient outcomes – from the point of care to lab, clinic to hospital. Building on a legacy of innovation, QuidelOrtho works with healthcare providers to advance diagnostics that connect insights with solutions, defining a clearer path for informed decisions and better care.

