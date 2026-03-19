STRETCH ZONE EXPANDS IN BIRMINGHAM WITH NEW GREYSTONE LOCATION

Practitioner-assisted stretching studio brings personalized mobility and recovery to the Greystone community.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's leading brand for practitioner assisted stretching, opens its newest studio in Birmingham, Alabama, expanding access to guided stretching and mobility-focused wellness in the Greystone area. The studio is owned and operated by Viral Patel, marking his second Stretch Zone location.

Patel was initially drawn to Stretch Zone by a simple but powerful motivation: helping people. "What excites me most is meeting new members and being able to make a difference in how they feel every day," he shared. "My favorite part of owning a Stretch Zone is working with people— members, staff, and vendors—and seeing the positive impact we can create together."

Before joining Stretch Zone, Patel built a strong foundation in franchising, with more than 20 years as a Subway franchisee and additional experience as a Wyndham Hotels franchise owner. His entrepreneurial background, combined with a passion for wellness, drives his commitment to delivering a high-quality experience for every member.

Located at 701 Doug Baker Blvd, Suite 107-B, the Greystone studio is positioned to serve the greater Birmingham community with a new level of wellness and preventative care. By introducing practitioner-assisted stretching to the area, the studio offers a service many residents may be experiencing for the first time—helping individuals move better, reduce pain, recover faster, and stay active longer.

Stretch Zone offers a one-on-one, fully assisted stretch experience led by certified practitioners trained through the brand's proprietary program. Using a patented strapping system, practitioners guide members through slow, controlled stretches that are customized to each individual's body, goals, and limitations.

A stretch session is often described as "guided recovery rather than a workout." Members lie fully clothed on a comfortable table while the practitioner does the work, allowing the body to relax as muscles and joints are safely targeted. Many members leave feeling lighter, looser, and more mobile after just one session, with continued benefits over time.

What sets Stretch Zone apart is its personalized, hands-on approach. Rather than a one-size-fits all class or routine, each session is tailored to the individual, helping members safely improve mobility, reduce pain, and move more efficiently.

Stretch Zone Greystone opens today and will operate Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Saturday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and Sunday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. To celebrate the opening, new guests are invited to enjoy a complimentary first stretch.

For more information or to learn more about practitioner-assisted stretching, visit www.stretchzone.com or contact the studio directly at (205) 922-0006 or [email protected].

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone has redefined how people approach flexibility and recovery. With more than 420 locations across North America, the brand's patented equipment and certified practitioner training deliver safe, effective stretching experiences that improve mobility and enhance quality of life. Stretch Zone has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times Top 400 lists for growth and innovation. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com.

Media Contact:

Mariah Mckenzie

Pitch Public Relations

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SOURCE Stretch Zone