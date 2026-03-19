STRETCH ZONE OPENS IN CLEVELAND, TENNESSEE

Practitioner-assisted stretching studio brings mobility-focused wellness to the Cleveland community.

CLEVELAND, Tenn., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's leading brand for practitioner assisted stretching, opens its newest studio in Cleveland, Tennessee, expanding access to guided stretching and mobility-focused wellness in the region.

With over 420 locations open across the U.S. and Canada, Stretch Zone's patented equipment and certified practitioner training deliver a safe, effective experience that improves mobility and enhances quality of life.

The new studio introduces Stretch Zone's proven approach to improving flexibility, increasing range of motion, and reducing muscle tension through personalized, practitioner-led sessions. Designed for individuals of all ages and activity levels, Stretch Zone offers a safe, effective way to support recovery, enhance performance, and improve overall quality of life.

Conveniently located at 4637 N Lee Hwy, the Cleveland studio is positioned to serve residents throughout the area looking for a results-driven approach to wellness. The studio provides a welcoming and professional environment where members can prioritize their mobility and long term health.

Stretch Zone offers a one-on-one, fully assisted stretch experience led by certified practitioners trained through the brand's proprietary program. Using a patented strapping system, practitioners guide members through slow, controlled stretches that increase flexibility and mobility—without strain or discomfort.

A stretch session is often described as "deep relaxation with a purpose." Members lie comfortably on a table while the practitioner does the work, allowing the body to release tension and move more freely. Many members report feeling lighter, looser, and more mobile after just one session, with continued benefits over time.

Stretch Zone Cleveland is now open and will operate Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Saturday from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and will be closed on Sundays. To celebrate the opening, new guests are invited to enjoy a complimentary first stretch.

For more information or to learn more about practitioner-assisted stretching, visit www.stretchzone.com or contact the studio directly at (423) 819-7049 or [email protected].

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone has redefined how people approach flexibility and recovery. With more than 420 locations across North America, the brand's patented equipment and certified practitioner training deliver safe, effective stretching experiences that improve mobility and enhance quality of life. Stretch Zone has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times Top 400 lists for growth and innovation. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com.

Media Contact:

Mariah Mckenzie

Pitch Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Stretch Zone