STRETTO INTRODUCES NEXT EVOLUTION OF AI-POWERED PRECEDENT RESEARCH PLATFORM FOR BANKRUPTCY PROFESSIONALS

Research Suite by Stretto Designed to Transform Research into Strategy with Generative AI Built for Bankruptcy Law

IRVINE, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretto, a market-leading legal services and technology firm, today introduced Research Suite by Stretto, the first and only AI-enhanced research platform designed and built by restructuring professionals for the bankruptcy industry. As the next evolution of the precedent research platform Chapter 11 Dockets, Research Suite builds on the technology and elevates the user experience with AI-powered capabilities. Research Suite enables comparison of multiple documents across any jurisdiction to generate insight-rich summaries, allowing professionals to understand information faster. To further elevate the platform's capabilities, it provides AI Dossier, a comprehensive comparison and analysis of multiple documents, transforming research into strategy by extracting meaning, identifying patterns, and applying those insights to case work, drafting, and analysis.

"Imagine identifying multiple asset sale motions across various jurisdictions, in seconds, via a single search. Then, within minutes, generating a report comparing critical terms, identifying key variances, complete with citations to the relevant documents," states Robert Klamser, chief innovation officer at Stretto. "Research Suite goes beyond document search to deliver insights and direct professionals to the content that matters, without sacrificing the depth and accuracy that our clients have come to expect in Stretto's robust technology tools. Stretto designed every feature with the needs of restructuring professionals and legal researchers in mind so they can spend less time compiling information and spend more time focused on strategic case management."

"As a former restructuring attorney at Skadden, I purposefully designed this platform to deliver the depth, security, and intelligent data that restructuring professionals demand, with a modern interface, proprietary tagging, and generative AI built specifically for bankruptcy law," says Chapter 11 Dockets' founder and Stretto managing director Randall Reese.

Every insight in Research Suite links back to a specific case or docket so that professionals can validate findings and trace sources with confidence. Attorneys in over 70% of the nation's largest and most complex Chapter 11 cases have relied on the tools inside Research Suite for almost two decades.

Every Research Suite account includes access to Stretto SecureAI, a legal chat interface for professionals to securely use popular AI models such as ChatGPT, Claude and Grok, without exposing sensitive data. SecureAI allows users to access AI for research and drafting while keeping sensitive firm and client data protected across all LLMs without any additional configuration needed. The chat interface also enables users to utilize generative AI with zero data retention by anyone, including Stretto, and no training on the data.

Research Suite represents the latest offering from Stretto Intelligence, Stretto's innovation engine powering AI-enhanced capabilities across its various tools, research, and workflows. Looking ahead, Stretto plans to expand its suite of AI-powered innovations with a continued focus on elevating the efficiency of case management.

About Stretto

Stretto delivers a full spectrum of case management and claims administration services, depository and distribution solutions, and technology tools to legal and financial professionals. With a comprehensive suite of tailored offerings, Stretto provides an unparalleled portfolio designed to meet our clients' unique financial and business objectives. For more information about Stretto, visit www.stretto.com.

About Stretto Intelligence

As Stretto's innovation engine, Stretto Intelligence applies AI where it delivers the greatest value across the complex, high-stakes workflows of legal and financial professionals with AI-fueled tools, research, and insights. Every innovation in the Stretto Intelligence portfolio meets the highest standards of security, confidentiality, and control. It embodies Stretto's commitment to staying ahead – deploying emerging technologies with precision to drive meaningful, measurable impact.

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SOURCE Stretto