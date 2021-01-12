Stride Rite Establishes Partnership With Healthy Kids Running Series

In an effort to keep kids active and healthy, Stride Rite and Healthy Kids Running Series will collaborate on producing online health, nutrition, and fitness programming for young boys and girls in the Healthy Kids Running Series ' I Am A Healthy Kid program guide. In addition, Healthy Kids Running Series , with support from Stride Rite, will help ensure its participants are wearing the proper fitted shoes while staying active at running events throughout the nation.

"Stride Rite has withstood the test of time as a recognizable national brand. Healthy Kids Running Series is proud to partner with such a brand to connect our participants with their innovative on-trend styles for kids. Both brands care about kid's health and wearing the correct shoes is an important part of that process," said Jeff Long, founder, Healthy Kids Running Series.

"Stride Rite and Healthy Kids running are both rooted in community," said Meg Forno, Director of Marketing, Stride Rite. "We are so excited to partner with this organization and continue to grow our #StrideRiteFamily and equip kids nationwide with the perfect fit for every adventure, big or small."

Healthy Kids Running Series is a twice-a-year five-week program in both fall and spring with age-appropriate race distances for children between 2 years of age and 14. Kids compete each week in-person or virtually, on a course of their choosing.

Healthy Kids Running Series impacts more than 60,000 youth runners in more than 300 communities across the United States. Healthy Kids Running Series engages communities and families by providing an inclusive youth running experience, inspiring kids to believe in themselves and lead an active healthy lifestyle. Learn more at www.HealthyKidsRunningSeries.org.

As part of the partnership, and weather permitting, Stride Rite will bring its contactless Fit Zone to select Healthy Kids Running Series events. Stride Rite can produce an on-the-spot 3-D model of any child's foot to ensure all little runners are fit with the correct size shoe, all while maintaining a safe social distance.

About Stride Rite

Founded in 1919, Stride Rite is a leader in the children's footwear industry. With a rich 100-year history, Stride Rite delivers quality products with advanced and cutting-edge technologies. Inspired by a child's out-of-this-world imagination and the challenges of parenting, Stride Rite puts an emphasis on fit and quality because they understand that parents' greatest desire is to provide their kids with the best. Stride Rite is distributed throughout the US in specialty retailers, independent and department stores and online. Stride Rite is a division of Vida Shoes International, Inc. a global leader in the footwear industry. Learn more at www.striderite.com and follow Stride Rite on Facebook and Instagram at @StrideRite.

About the Fit Zone by Stride Rite

The Fit Zone by Stride Rite brings together two core aspects of the Stride Rite brand: perfect fit and industry-leading technology. Representing a giant leap forward in consumer engagement, The Fit Zone by Stride Rite is an interactive scanner that is capable of producing a complete scan of both feet in under 5 seconds, to an accuracy of +/- 1 mm. It then creates a 3D model of the foot with 10 separate and unique measurements. The Fit Zone by Stride Rite is currently available in select retail locations throughout the US. Learn more at www.striderite.com.

