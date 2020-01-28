Stride Rite to Attend Licensing Expo 2020 in Las Vegas

Stride Rite's booth (G107) will be located in the Brands and Agents wing. If you are interested in licensing the Stride Rite brand and would like to schedule an appointment, please contact SRLicensing@vidagroup.com.

About Stride Rite

Founded in 1919, Stride Rite is a leader in the children's footwear industry. With a rich 100-year history, Stride Rite delivers quality products with advanced and cutting-edge technologies. Inspired by a child's out-of-this-world imagination and the challenges of parenting, Stride Rite puts an emphasis on fit and quality because they understand that parents' greatest desire is to provide their kids with the best. Stride Rite is distributed throughout the U.S. in specialty retailers, independent and department stores and online. Stride Rite is licensed by Vida Shoes International, Inc. a global leader in the footwear industry. Learn more at www.striderite.com and follow Stride Rite on Facebook and Instagram at @StrideRite.

About Licensing Expo ( www.licensingexpo.com )

Launched in 1980, Licensing Expo is the world's largest and most influential annual trade show dedicated to licensing and brand extension. The show floor is merchandised into two zones: Characters and Entertainment and Brands, Agents and Design. More than 16,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors and licensing agents attend the Expo from more than 70 countries. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo China, the Licensing Leadership Summit, License Global magazine, and License Global Daily eNews.

SOURCE Stride Rite