Strider Names Research Security Expert Elizabeth Wagner as Advisor

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today announced that Elizabeth Wagner, former Senior Director of Research Security & Export Controls at Purdue University, is joining the company as an Advisor. In this role, Wagner will support Strider's academic clients as they build proportionate, risk-based governance structures and benchmark against global best practices, as well as help guide Strider's platform development.

"Elizabeth is an incredibly well-respected leader within the research security community, and we are honored to have her join the Strider team," said Greg Levesque, CEO and Co-Founder of Strider Technologies. "Her wealth of experience leading security programs at large academic institutions will help Strider support research institutions as they build out effective and sustainable security frameworks. We look forward to collaborating to further help research leaders advance open scientific collaboration by safeguarding against nation-state risk."

"Strider's strategic intelligence helps universities and research organizations navigate an increasingly complex global and regulatory environment," said Elizabeth Wagner. "I'm excited to work with the Strider team and their community to strengthen research security programs that both uphold compliance and foster open, international collaboration."

Elizabeth Wagner is an international advisor on research security and export controls who helps universities design and implement practical, sustainable programs that meet national and sponsor expectations.

Most recently, Wagner served as Senior Director of Research Security & Export Controls at Purdue University, where she developed and led one of the nation's most comprehensive university compliance frameworks. Her work at Purdue integrated the full spectrum of NSPM-33 governance, international collaboration oversight, and export-control compliance, setting a national benchmark for institutional research security programs.

Wagner's prior leadership roles at the University of Michigan and The Ohio State University gave her a broad perspective on university operations, compliance cultures, and the evolving global research landscape. Across these roles, she helped institutions design practical, sustainable, and proportionate frameworks that met federal and sponsor expectations while preserving the collaborative spirit essential to academic research.

About Strider

Strider is the leading strategic intelligence company empowering organizations to secure and advance their technology and innovation. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology alongside proprietary methodologies, Strider transforms publicly available data into critical insights. This increased intelligence enables organizations to proactively address and respond to risks associated with state-sponsored intellectual property theft, targeted talent acquisition, and third-party partners. Strider has operations in 15 countries around the globe with offices in Salt Lake City, Washington, DC, London, Tokyo, and Sydney.

