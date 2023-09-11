Strider Technologies and Sumisho Aero-Systems Corporation Announce Strategic Partnership

SALT LAKE CITY and TOKYO, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. ("Strider") and Sumisho Aero-Systems Corporation ("SAS"), a Sumitomo Corporation company, have agreed to a strategic partnership that will bring and expand Strider's unique technology solution in the Japanese market, together with Sumitomo Corporation and Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (collectively with SAS, "Sumitomo").

Strider is the leading provider of Strategic Intelligence for companies, governments, research institutions, and universities. SAS is committed to the enhancement of Japan's National Security capabilities and has been making the highest efforts in this area for several decades, with supports from Sumitomo Corporation, a Fortune 500 Company, which conducts business activities across a wide range of industries around the globe.

The partnership with SAS will enable Strider to deliver cutting-edge solutions to address economic security threats to talent, technologies, and supply chains emanating from nation-state actors to the Japanese market. Strider's unique data and platform will provide the Japanese innovation base a protective barrier against state-sponsored risk.

"SAS and Sumitomo are a trusted brand with a sterling reputation, and we're pleased to put this strategic partnership in place," said Greg Levesque, CEO and Co-founder of Strider. "This partnership comes at an important time as Japan bolsters its efforts to enhance critical infrastructure protection and research integrity. With our products and capabilities that compliment Japan's economic security requirements, Strider will help support Japan's leadership in the pursuit of a free and open Indo-Pacific."

"We are pleased to enter into a strategic partnership with Strider and announce it today," said Hiroshi Ogawa, President & CEO of SAS. "This is an opportunity to enhance economic security across Japan in this very complex security environment. We believe Strider's solution will provide an essential contribution to Japan's economic security capabilities, and this will support the development and expansion of Strider in the Japanese market for years to come."

About Strider

Strider is revolutionizing the way companies, government agencies, universities, and research institutions secure their IP and technology and compete in a new era of global strategic competition. Our trailblazing technology and strategic intelligence solutions enable clients to proactively identify, manage, and respond to state-sponsored IP theft and supply chain vulnerabilities. Strider has operations in Salt Lake City, UT, Washington, D.C., and London, U.K.

About SAS

SAS has been proposing domestic and international defense equipment to the Japanese Ministry of Defense and other governmental agencies to support Japan's National Security for more than 40 years. Through numerous collaborations with its most capable partners in the world, SAS continuously provides cutting-edge technologies and services to contribute to the fundamental enhancement of Japan's Defense and Intelligence capabilities.

