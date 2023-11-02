Strider Technologies Announces Enhanced Services for Economic Security Teams to Respond to State-Sponsored Risk

Strider Technologies, Inc.

02 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Strider Services enables organizations to harness the power of open-source intelligence and develop mature economic security programs

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. ("Strider"), the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today released Services, a new set of offerings to help organizations develop advanced economic security programs to respond to state-sponsored risks.

"Building a strong economic security program is an essential step for companies and research institutions to defend against state-sponsored actors seeking to steal intellectual property and compromise supply chains," said Eric Levesque, COO and Co-founder of Strider. "We are proud to offer this unique set of services to protect their intellectual property and the innovators that are building the future each day."

Strider Services is designed for existing Strider clients seeking to transform nascent and developing security initiatives into mature and advanced programs to protect their technology, talent, and supply chains. With a focus on growth and enhancement, Services will empower organizations to leverage the full potential of their internal capabilities coupled with Strider's proprietary data and cutting-edge AI technology. 

Services includes three specific offerings for Strider clients:

  1. Environment: Users receive comprehensive training on external and internal risk environments, tailored to their organization and industry. By thoroughly understanding their risk landscape, users can identify and respond to risk with more precision and effectiveness.

  2. Strategy: Users learn how to move from an ad hoc response to a defined and structured security protocol. Regardless of the level of an organization's program sophistication, they receive comprehensive analysis and insights to effectively adopt a proactive security response.

  3. Education: Users gain a greater understanding of how to educate their organization in identifying indicators of state-sponsored risks and executing effective responses. Equip employees with the skills to adeptly navigate the intricate landscape of today's global environment.

To learn more about Strider's Services, visit https://www.striderintel.com/demo.

About Strider
Strider is revolutionizing the way companies, government agencies, universities, and research institutions secure their IP and technology and compete in a new era of global strategic competition. Our trailblazing technology and strategic intelligence solutions enable clients to proactively identify, manage, and respond to state-sponsored IP theft and supply chain vulnerabilities. Strider has operations in Salt Lake City, UT, Washington, D.C., and London, U.K.

https://www.striderintel.com/

Media Contact: Dan Palumbo, [email protected], 3018752356

SOURCE Strider Technologies, Inc.

