Strider Technologies Announces Generative AI Search Capability

News provided by

Strider Technologies, Inc.

19 Oct, 2023, 08:47 ET

Spark AI is the new gateway to Strider's strategic intelligence

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. ("Strider"), the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today announced Spark AI, a new generative AI-powered data search capability. Spark AI will revolutionize the way organizations utilize Strider's exclusive procurement data to manage supply chains, navigate sanctions compliance, and comply with export controls. 

Using Spark AI, users can ask questions and tap into Strider's data collection to get immediate answers about organizations, goods, and services that have a transactional history with state-sponsored government, defense, and military entities–even tracing back to the original source documents.

"We are pushing forward a convergence of open-source intelligence and generative AI to redefine what's possible in this era of strategic competition," said Greg Levesque, CEO and Co-founder of Strider. "Industry has effectively become a battlespace among nation states, driving state-sponsored actors to penetrate supply chains, steal intellectual property, and recruit talent. Our mission is to deliver software tools fueled by proprietary data to enable industry, academia, and government to identify and proactively respond to these threats. Spark AI is a big step in advancing that mission."

Spark AI combines Strider's robust data with advanced generative AI methodology so organizations can visualize the extensive procurement network of their supply chain partners and end users like never before. Key features include:

  • Robust Data Coverage: The Strider data scope includes procurement transactions with organizations related to government, defense, and military entities.

  • Advanced Language Model: Users can ask questions without having specific expertise or language skill sets to find the information they need. From querying what a certain organization purchased to asking which organization sold a certain product, Spark AI will respond to questions of varying levels of specificity with the information users need.

  • Immediate Additional Insight: Spark AI and Supply Chain Intelligence work together. If a query results in a need for additional information about a certain organization, users can seamlessly transition to the network view of the Supply Chain Intelligence product to learn more.

To learn more about Spark AI and request a demo, visit: https://www.striderintel.com/demo.

About Strider
Strider is revolutionizing the way companies, government agencies, universities, and research institutions secure their IP and technology and compete in a new era of global strategic competition. Our trailblazing technology and strategic intelligence solutions enable clients to proactively identify, manage, and respond to state-sponsored IP theft and supply chain vulnerabilities. Strider has operations in Salt Lake City, UT, Washington, D.C., and London, U.K.

Related Links
https://www.striderintel.com/

Media Contact: Adam Benson, [email protected], 202.999.9104

SOURCE Strider Technologies, Inc.

Also from this source

Admiral (Ret.) Craig Faller Joins Strider Technologies as an Advisor

Strider Technologies, Inc. ("Strider"), the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today announced that Admiral (Ret.) Craig Faller is joining...

Strider Technologies and Sumisho Aero-Systems Corporation Announce Strategic Partnership

Strider Technologies, Inc. ("Strider") and Sumisho Aero-Systems Corporation ("SAS"), a Sumitomo Corporation company, have agreed to a strategic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.