Strider Technologies Launches New Data Catalog Enabling Government Agencies to Identify and Analyze State-Sponsored Risk

Curated data collections illuminate key indicators of state-sponsored risks to intellectual property, talent, and supply chains

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. ("Strider"), the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today announced the launch of its first Data Catalog offering for public sector clients. This curated collection of Strider's proprietary data will allow users to perform direct analysis and develop customized applications to enable a broad spectrum of mission sets, including identifying nation-state activity across industry and supply chains.

"We're excited to make our unique data assets available to advance national security priorities," said Greg Levesque, CEO and Co-founder of Strider. "We view this as a key step in promoting the idea of Data Dominance within government to reimagine the way open-source data and generative AI can secure national interests."

Strider's Data Catalog will initially offer five distinct data collections related to the People's Republic of China and Russia. Additional data collections will be added to Data Catalog in the future. These data collections will be a valuable resource in enabling public sector clients to better understand these countries' activities and support national security priorities. Government agencies can utilize Strider's platform and data to shape policy related to government funding and regulations.

To learn more about Strider's Data Catalog, visit https://www.striderintel.com/demo.

About Strider      

Strider is revolutionizing the way companies, government agencies, universities, and research institutions secure their IP and technology and compete in a new era of global strategic competition. Our trailblazing technology and strategic intelligence solutions enable clients to proactively identify, manage, and respond to state-sponsored IP theft and supply chain vulnerabilities. Strider has operations in Salt Lake City, UT, Washington, D.C., and London, U.K.

