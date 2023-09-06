Strider Technologies Names Royal Navy and UK Ministry of Defence Veteran, Admiral Sir Tim Fraser, as an Advisor

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. ("Strider"), the leading provider of Strategic Intelligence, today announced that Admiral Sir Tim Fraser is joining the company as an Advisor. In this role, Sir Tim will help guide Strider towards scalable growth in the U.K. and European markets.

"We're honoured to be collaborating with Sir Tim Fraser to advance our mission across Europe," said Greg Levesque, CEO and Co-founder of Strider. "Tim has a deep understanding of the rapid geopolitical shifts underway and their impact to industry that will be instrumental to our work supporting organisations as we lock arms to protect their critical technologies and IP."

"It's a true privilege to join Strider at this critical moment in the U.K. and Europe," said Sir Tim.  "Strider's strategic intelligence solutions enable businesses and organisations to identify and respond to state-sponsored threats against their people, networks, and IP. I very much look forward to working with the Strider team."

Admiral Sir Tim Fraser served in the Royal Navy and UK Defence for over 40 years. His final appointment was as the Vice Chief of the Defence Staff in the Ministry of Defence.

A surface warfare officer by background, Sir Tim commanded destroyers and the aircraft carrier HMS ILLUSTRIOUS, led UK and coalition maritime forces in the Middle East, served as Senior British Military Advisor in CENTCOM HQ in Tampa, and the UK's Chief of Joint Operations.

Sir Tim has also spent significant time over the past 20 years in Ministry of Defence appointments, primarily in programming, planning, and capability development, and was closely involved in the 2015 and 2021 Defence and Security Reviews.

He was made a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath in the 2020 Queen's Birthday Honours List.

About Strider      
Strider is revolutionizing the way companies, government agencies, universities, and research institutions secure their IP and technology and compete in a new era of global strategic competition. Our trailblazing technology and strategic intelligence solutions enable clients to proactively identify, manage, and respond to state-sponsored IP theft and supply chain vulnerabilities. Strider has operations in Salt Lake City, UT, Washington, D.C., and London, U.K.

Contact: Adam Benson, [email protected], 1.202.999.9104

