Strider Unveils Unprecedented AI-Powered Strategic Intelligence Capabilities that Further Protect Organizations from State-Sponsored Threats

Spark harnesses the power of generative AI and Strider's global intelligence platform to deliver rapid, actionable insights to safeguard organizations' people, intellectual property, and supply chains

SALT LAKE CITY, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today announced groundbreaking new capabilities for Spark, the company's proprietary AI-powered intelligence engine that is transforming how organizations identify and mitigate risks associated with state-sponsored threats.



Industry, government, and academic organizations are vulnerable to ongoing nation-state operations that target and compromise networks, intellectual property, people, and supply chains. Spark delivers detailed threat analysis within seconds to provide organizations with deeper insights into the risk environment through a streamlined interface that includes intuitive, query-based exploration.



Spark enables organizations to integrate Strider's risk intelligence with their internal security data, creating the first AI-enabled "outside-in" model for leveraging open-source data to streamline threat identification and investigations. Spark leverages Strider's full suite of products, allowing businesses and security teams the ability to query Strider's proprietary database, obtain actionable intelligence in real time about the threats facing their organization, and slash the time needed for a preliminary investigation from weeks to minutes.



"More data has been created online in the last three years than in all the internet's history combined. This flood of information brings both chaos and opportunity. Data has become a factor of production in the AI era, requiring new approaches to collecting and delivering intelligence," said Greg Levesque, CEO and Co-Founder of Strider. "Our new proprietary AI-powered intelligence engine delivers faster insights and deeper context for organizations facing state-sponsored threats. Spark will revolutionize threat intelligence in this era of global competition."



"Speed to insight is what gives organizations the strategic edge. Spark enables users to make connections, surface critical intelligence, and unlock insights faster than ever," said Spencer Morris, Strider's Vice President of Product. "Not only can organizations reduce their investigation times from days to minutes with Spark, but they will also be able to get a 360-degree view of their risk landscape by integrating their internal data with Strider's intelligence. We are excited to introduce this transformational capability and look forward to bringing additional AI-powered intelligence features to users in the months to come."

Introducing Spark, Strider’s AI-Powered Intelligence Engine.

AI-Powered Intelligence for Proactive Risk Management

The traditional nation-state vs nation-state approach to espionage is gone as superpowers battle for geopolitical, economic, technological, and data dominance. The PRC, Russia, Iran, and other adversarial nation-states continue to target commercial enterprises, research institutions, and government entities in the battle for superiority. Meanwhile, the threat landscape is evolving. Attacks are faster, more covert, and more data-driven than ever before as adversarial nation-states work to obtain cutting-edge technologies and compromise talent and supply chains across the globe.

Staying ahead of these threats requires the ability to act in real-time. Spark rapidly processes billions of data points to generate actionable, context-rich insights that help organizations uncover the risks and take steps to stop them. More specifically, Spark enables users to:

Illuminate and Accelerate Essential Risk Intelligence: Spark cuts through scattered signals, noise, and data overload to uncover potential state-sponsored threats linked to individuals, organizations, and technology. It automates in-depth analysis, streamlines fragmented tools, and helps users pinpoint risk with precision—all in real time.





For the first time in Strider's platform, users can securely combine internal data with Strider's intelligence for a richer, comprehensive view of their risk landscape. Spark runs on Strider's secure zero-touch architecture, ensuring user data remains protected and siloed at every step. Users who prefer not to integrate their own internal data can utilize Spark's capabilities with Strider's data alone.





Lay the Foundation for AI-Powered Risk Management: Today, Spark delivers the familiar AI interface features like natural language search, real-time analysis, suggested searches, threaded replies, multilingual input, and more.

These features merely scratch the surface. Over the next 12 months, new capabilities will be added to the platform that arm Strider users with even faster and more contextualized insights that enable smarter decisions in an increasingly competitive global environment.

About Strider

Strider is the leading strategic intelligence company empowering organizations to secure and advance their technology and innovation. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology alongside proprietary methodologies, Strider transforms publicly available data into critical insights. This increased intelligence enables organizations to proactively address and respond to risks associated with state-sponsored intellectual property theft, targeted talent acquisition, and third-party partners. Strider has operations in 15 countries around the globe with offices in Salt Lake City, Washington, DC, London, and Tokyo.

