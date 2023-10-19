Strike-Ready Pilots to Demonstrate Outside Southwest Airlines' "Legendary Culture Expo"

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) will conduct an informational picket outside of Southwest Airlines' Culture Connection Event at their headquarters campus on Denton Drive on Thursday, October 26, from 7:15 to 9 a.m. and again from 4:45 to 6 p.m. CT.

  • SWAPA pilots to protest during $600 per ticket event that showcases "Southwest Culture," illustrating the disconnect between Southwest's leadership and its employees.
  • Southwest has failed to maintain what made its historic culture great: legendary customer service (for both its employees and its passengers).
  • A world-class culture doesn't turn its back on their employees when they are out on disability as Southwest does its pilots.
  • SWAPA's contract proposals push the carrier to update and optimize its aging systems, making the airline's operation more reliable for both customers and its crews.

This informational picket is being held to demonstrate to Southwest's leadership that its pilots are tired of operating under an outdated contract that allows needless delays and cancellations for customers, while the carrier holds conferences lauding its vaunted "culture."

"'Southwest Culture' has become little more than a punchline when it comes to how employees are treated at our airline. We are losing pilots daily to other carriers due to better pay and benefits. It is time for Southwest Airlines to do what they profess and put their employees first instead of spending time and money on events such as these," said SWAPA President Captain Casey Murray. "Our pilots deserve a contract that befits the most productive pilots in the industry. We are the last pilot group of the Big Four to still be in negotiations. That speaks volumes as to Southwest's dedication to its employees and its culture."

SWAPA has been attempting to bargain in good faith with Southwest Airlines since September 2020, even filing for federal mediation in September 2022. The pilots of Southwest voted to approve a first-ever Strike Authorization in May 2023 with 99.2% saying it's time to walk out. 

About SWAPA
Located in Dallas, Texas, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) is a non-profit employee organization representing the more than 10,000 pilots of Southwest Airlines. SWAPA works to provide a secure and rewarding career for Southwest pilots and their families through negotiating contracts, defending contractual rights, and actively promoting professionalism and safety. For more information on the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, visit www.swapa.org.

