Strike Rush: A New Team-Based VR Action Shooter Debuts on Meta Quest

SEOUL, South Korea, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 18th, 2024, Skonec Entertainment announces the launch of its new virtual reality title, Strike Rush, for Meta Quest . With two decades of development experience, the Korean XR company is known for creating railgun shooters like Operation Ghost and Mortal Blitz VR, now adding Strike Rush to the list of games on their ever-evolving roster.

In Strike Rush, players team up in groups of four, with up to eight players, or Blitzers, at a time. Similar to other shooters like Overwatch and Valorant, the goal of the team-based action shooter is to control the map by either capturing or defending the central point from opponents, all within a fast-paced, ten-minute match in the Combat Arena.

The real-scale map comprises four unique themes: Oldruck Town, the Korean cityscape of Seorabeol, the Infinity Stadium in Dominion, and the private training center, Facility 9.

Strike Rush includes several key components to its gameplay aimed at offering players an engaging and varied experience. Not only do players share the map with other Blitzers, but they are also accompanied by Blitzmons, which are AI-driven companions controlled by the players themselves. Blitzmons may be used to attack, defend, or heal throughout the map, and may influence the outcome of battle.

Blitzmons aren't the only special features to benefit from! Players also have the opportunity to pilot a massive mech known as the Colossus. The Colossus provides a detailed cockpit environment with a perspective that intends to mimic what it would feel like to control a giant robot. Ultimately, your success comes down to strategy, skill, and teamwork.

And don't think for a second that players just hop into battle unarmed - Blitzers are rigged out with specially designed firearms aimed to augment immersion and feel real. Outside of regular gameplay, Strike Rush provides interactive elements with Blitzmons, single-player missions, and a selection of mini-games made available so there's always something new to discover.

