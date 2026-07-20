Striking Skincare Gold: Gold Bond® and Ali Larter Debut the Gold Standard in Scented Skincare at Under the Big Sky Music Festival

Actress Ali Larter partners with Gold Bond® to launch its Scented Body Creams, bringing an immersive hydration experience to Montana's high, dry festival terrain.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Bond®, the iconic skincare brand, headed West with Landman actress Ali Larter to celebrate the launch of its newest innovation: Gold Bond® Scented Body Creams. Expanding on the brand's existing Scented Hand Cream Collection, the new body creams deliver Gold Bond's trusted, long-lasting hydration with a sensorial experience.

Photographer: Jan Reichle

As the official Skincare Partner of Under the Big Sky Music Festival in Montana, Gold Bond® invited consumers to join the search for skincare gold and experience firsthand how high-performance hydration can be equal parts clinically effective and sensorially indulgent. Set against the rugged terrain of Big Sky Country, where sun, dry air, and outdoor conditions can push skin to its limits, Gold Bond® put its new formulas to the ultimate test against the West and showed consumers what it means to Strike Skincare Gold in one of America's prominent gold rush destinations.

"I've been a longtime fan of Gold Bond, so when I heard the brand was launching its new Scented Body Creams at Under the Big Sky Festival out West, I knew I had to be a part of it," said Ali Larter. "These products give me the perfect combination of intense hydration and indulgent scents for the full body – elevating my daily body care routine and keeping my skin looking and feeling its best."

On the grounds, festivalgoers were invited to stop by the brand's booth to customize their own cowboy hats and totes, participate in a Spin to Win game for a chance to win prizes, find their new favorite Gold Bond® scents, learn about the science behind each product and take home samples of the Scented collection.

"This partnership provided the perfect setting to showcase the science-backed efficacy behind our newest innovation," said Kimberly Hairston-Hicks, Chief Marketing Officer at Gold Bond Co. "Whether you're spending long days outdoors in the heat, wind, or dry conditions, consumers want high-performance body care that works as hard as they do, but they also want products that make their daily routine feel more indulgent. We created the Gold Bond Scented Collection to deliver the trusted, long-lasting hydration we're known for while providing the elevated, sensorial escape consumers are increasingly seeking."

The Gold Bond® Scented Collection combines the brand's trusted skincare expertise with an elevated, sensorial approach to body care. Featuring clinically shown 24-hour hydration and targeted benefits, including softening, brightening, hydrating, and refreshing – the collection is formulated with dermatologist-tested, non-greasy ingredients free from parabens, phthalates, and dyes. While many fragrance-led body care brands prioritize scent over skincare benefits, Gold Bond® thoughtfully incorporates indulgent scents into high-performance formulations, perfectly balancing clinical efficacy with an enjoyable daily routine.

Both the Gold Bond® Scented Hand and the new Scented Body Creams are now available at retailers and drugstores nationwide, starting at $4.99 and $11.99, respectively.

Follow the Search for Gold on Instagram at @goldbond and @alilarter.

ABOUT GOLD BOND CO

Gold Bond Co. is an independent subsidiary of Sanofi US and home to the Gold Bond® portfolio. Its mission is to deliver accessible, high-performance body and skincare solutions grounded in science. Gold Bond Co believes confidence starts with skin that feels its best and is committed to helping people look and feel good through daily care that performs.

ABOUT ALI LARTER

Ali Larter has captivated audiences for decades with a career spanning modeling, film, television, publishing, and entrepreneurship. Currently, she co-stars as Angela Norris in Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ drama Landman, which is in its second season and has been renewed for a third. Set in the Texas oil boomtowns, the series has become a global breakout hit for the platform, with its second season setting multiple Paramount+ records, including the most-watched original series finale in the service's history. Across its first season, Landman generated 14.44 billion minutes streamed, ranking as the #1 TV original of 2025 across platforms. Larter's sharp-witted and fiercely independent character navigates the high-stakes world of oil and gas, showcasing her enduring screen presence. Discovered as a model at just 14 years old, Larter quickly rose to prominence through major global campaigns and magazine covers before transitioning to acting with her breakout film debut in Varsity Blues (1999), followed by House on Haunted Hill (1999). She became a horror icon through her role as Clear Rivers in the Final Destination franchise (2000–2003) and went on to appear in beloved films including Legally Blonde (2001), Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001), A Lot Like Love (2005), Marigold (2007), and Obsessed (2009), while also portraying video game heroine Claire Redfield in the Resident Evil film series (2007–2016). Television audiences also know her for playing the dual roles of Niki Sanders and Tracy Strauss on NBC's hit sci-fi series Heroes (2006–2010). Beyond acting, Larter is an accomplished cook and author, publishing Kitchen Revelry: A Year of Festive Menus From My Home to Yours in 2013 and launching her limited-edition Forever Gold Wine in 2022. In 2020, she left Los Angeles for the mountains of Idaho with her husband, actor and comedian Hayes MacArthur, their children Theodore and Vivienne, and their Bernese Mountain dog, Nala, while continuing to spend significant time in California and, more recently, Texas.

Alexa Nikiforou, [email protected]

SOURCE Gold Bond®