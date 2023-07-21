Stringent Regulations and Fluctuating Crude Oil Prices Pose Challenges for the Global Jet Fuel Market, Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3%

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Jet Fuel Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global jet fuel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.3% to reach $289.58 billion in 2030 from $215.92 billion in 2023.

This report on global jet fuel market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global jet fuel market by segmenting the market based on fuel grade, application and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the jet fuel market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Improvement in Air Network

Surge in Traveling Frequencies Through the Air

Challenges

Stringent Rules Regarding Use of Fuel Variants and Additives

Fluctuations in Crude Oil Prices

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Fuel Grade

Jet A

Jet A1

Jet B

TS-1

by Application

Commercial

Defense

General Aviation

Private

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

