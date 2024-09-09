STRIPES BEAUTY ESTABLISHES 'NATIONAL HOT FLASH DAY' ON SEPTEMBER 9

Naomi Watts' pro-aging beauty & wellness brand establishes the first national day to raise awareness and provide support to the real symptoms associated with hot flashes experienced during menopause.

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stripes Beauty , the beauty and wellness brand that delivers science-backed solutions to help women navigate menopause and age comfortably and confidently, announces "National Hot Flash Day" today, September 9th. This groundbreaking initiative marks the beginning of an annual observance dedicated to raising awareness and fostering conversations around menopause and its symptoms, including hot flash relief.

Stripes Beauty works to normalize conversations about menopause and other symptoms associated with natural hormonal changes as women age — including hot flashes, which 75% of all women experience. For too long, menopause and the symptoms that come with it, like hot flashes, have been a taboo subject that women have had to navigate in silence and confusion. Stripes Beauty and Naomi Watts believe that by bringing these topics into the open, we can eliminate the stigma that surrounds it while encouraging empathy, understanding, and support — making it easier for women to get the help they need to feel empowered during the next phase of their lives.

"We are proud to launch National Hot Flash Day to champion an open dialogue about menopause, its symptoms, and this natural phase of life," said Naomi Watts. "By establishing a day to speak publicly about the challenges women encounter, we hope we inspire conversation, community, and support for women as they navigate hormonal changes. No woman should have to go through this time alone."

"Today marks a pivotal moment in our understanding and approach to menopause," remarked Dr. Somi Javaid, Board Certified OBGYN & Female Sexual Health Expert. "Hot flashes are much more than fleeting moments of heat – they can be debilitating, affecting sleep, mood, and daily life. National Hot Flash Day not only aims to acknowledge these profound challenges, but also seeks to provide crucial resources and information to help women of all backgrounds navigate menopause with confidence and awareness."

In honor of National Hot Flash Day, Stripes Beauty has launched an exclusive online bundle, "Keep It Cool" ($95) for hot flash support, featuring its fan favorites, The Cool Factor, The Inside Addition, and The Dream Date, to provide comprehensive relief and support for hot flashes.

The Cool Factor : From hot and sweaty to cool and steady, this 3-in-1 ultra-cooling milk provides instant refreshment by cooling, soothing, and hydrating the skin.

: From hot and sweaty to cool and steady, this 3-in-1 ultra-cooling milk provides instant refreshment by cooling, soothing, and hydrating the skin. The Inside Addition : Show yourself love from the inside out with an all-in-one supplement specifically formulated for those experiencing perimenopause and menopause symptoms.

: Show yourself love from the inside out with an all-in-one supplement specifically formulated for those experiencing perimenopause and menopause symptoms. The Dream Date : No more pillow fights. This specialized sleep supplement helps you fall and stay asleep while helping to soothe hot flashes and night sweats.

Additionally, to celebrate the inaugural National Hot Flash Day, Stripes Beauty will be hosting an ice cream pop-up in Bryant Park (42nd & 6th) today September 9th, from 12-2 p.m. ET, where visitors can 'beat the heat' and enjoy complimentary Van Leeuwen ice cream while learning about ways to manage hot flashes — staying cool & empowered! The pop-up will also feature product giveaways, allowing visitors to enjoy samples of Stripes Beauty's signature hot flash relief product, The Cool Factor, to help them keep cool in heat or hot flashes.

To learn more about Stripes Beauty and shop the Hot Flash Bundle, please visit https://stripesbeauty.com/ or connect with the brand on Instagram .

About Stripes Beauty

Stripes Beauty is a beauty and wellness Age Well lifestyle brand founded by actor, entrepreneur, and activist Naomi Watts, and majority-owned by leading global investment firm, L Catterton. The consumer brand provides science-backed personal care and beauty products across the categories of nutritional supplements, skincare, haircare, and vaginal wellness. The brand is on a mission to destigmatize menopause, empowering women physically and emotionally through its products, community, and expert menopause education. For more information, visit stripesbeauty.com and follow @stripesbeauty on Instagram.

SOURCE Stripes Beauty