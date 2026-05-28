Striveworks Becomes First AI Company to Bridge the Army's Two Largest Battlefield AI Efforts

Expansion follows initial deployment at Fort Carson, where Striveworks helped military operators combine battlefield intelligence into a single view—40x faster than manual processes

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Striveworks today announced it will support a second operational effort within the U.S. Army's multibillion-dollar effort to improve battlefield operations using artificial intelligence. The expanded work follows the company's recently announced $70 million enterprise agreement with the Pentagon and builds on Striveworks' role within the Army's Next Generation Command and Control program (NGC2). With the expansion, Striveworks becomes the first AI company to support both major prototyping efforts within the Army's flagship battlefield AI initiative.



During its initial NGC2 deployment, Striveworks helped military operators combine intelligence from hundreds of AI systems into a single battlefield view. The deployment dramatically sped up how quickly operators could make sense of battlefield intelligence and act on targets—more than 40x faster for intelligence coordination and 21x faster for target processing. The work was carried out alongside the Army's 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colorado, and is now expanding to the Pacific-based 25th Infantry Division in Hawaii as the Army pushes operational AI into larger-scale missions.

"The Army isn't exploring agentic AI, they're deploying it, and thousands of soldiers are depending on it every day," said Dr. Jim Rebesco, co-founder and CEO of Striveworks. "The hard problem isn't getting AI to perform in controlled settings. It's building systems that understand what they know, surface uncertainty, and continue performing when the environment shifts underneath them. We've built Striveworks to solve exactly that challenge. Expanding this work to the 25th Infantry Division validates that this approach works not just in theory, but in the field."

NGC2 is the Army's effort to modernize how battlefield information is collected, shared, and acted upon in real time using AI. Striveworks' platform, Chariot Core, helps operators deploy, monitor, and sustain AI systems from cloud environments to the tactical edge. Operators can monitor system performance, identify model drift, and retrain or adapt models in minutes rather than months, which helps sustain their effectiveness even in disconnected and rapidly changing environments.

Striveworks has proven Chariot beyond its Army work. In April, the company announced the results of a demonstration with the Navy, which showed its AI resilience capabilities worked in the open sea during a real naval exercise. The company has also supported deployments across Combatant Commands and Joint Task Force programs as demand grows for operational AI systems that can continue functioning under real-world conditions.

"Moving from the 4th Infantry Division to the 25th Infantry Division proves these capabilities can operate across very different environments and missions," said Kevin Strouse, general manager of Command and Control Systems at Striveworks. "The Pentagon doesn't need AI that works once under ideal conditions. It needs systems that operators can trust as missions, terrain, and battlefield conditions change. The systems that succeed will be the ones soldiers can trust when conditions become unpredictable. That's what we're helping to deliver through NGC2."

About Striveworks

Founded in Austin in 2018, Striveworks develops operational AI infrastructure for defense and national security environments where systems must continue functioning under real-world conditions. The company supports deployments spanning Army, Navy, Combatant Command, and Joint Task Force environments. Striveworks recently announced a $70 million enterprise agreement with the Pentagon and is backed by Washington Harbour Partners. For more information, visit www.striveworks.com. For media interviews, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Striveworks