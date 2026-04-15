U.S. Government Awards Striveworks $70 Million Contract to Scale AI Deployments Across Defense Agencies

Agreement validates Striveworks as a trusted operational AI partner to the U.S. defense ecosystem

AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Striveworks, a leader in AI operations for defense and national security missions, today announced a $70 million multi-year enterprise agreement with the U.S. government. Following years of successful deployments across demanding operational environments, Striveworks will now provide up to 950,000 eligible defense personnel with enterprise-level access to its technology over a two-year period.

As one of a limited number of companies delivering full-stack, production-grade AI solutions, the agreement reinforces Striveworks' position as a trusted partner to the U.S. government. As part of the award, Striveworks can expand delivery beyond its existing deployments with the United States Army, Navy, and Combatant Commands—including EUCOM, INDOPACOM, and CENTCOM—to additional agencies and components across the defense community.

"We built Striveworks on the belief that the legacy model no longer works, and that real systems improvement happens when you bring in a leaner, more agile, outcomes-focused partner," said Jim Rebesco, cofounder and CEO, Striveworks. "Agreements like this one reflect that shift in practice, easing the acquisition burden on our military so they can focus on delivery. We're proud to expand our AI systems across new agencies and look forward to the impact we'll achieve together."

Billions in federal AI investment have been made in AI research and development, yet comparatively few systems reach sustained operational deployment. The core challenge isn't the models themselves, but rather their ability to deploy, govern, monitor, and continuously sustain AI performance, especially in contested settings. Despite this gap, Striveworks has demonstrated proven deployment capability across defense and national security missions.

Striveworks' AIOps platform, Chariot Core, is deployed across land, sea, air, and space programs. With it, defense teams have reduced deployment timelines from months to hours and saved millions in operational costs, while improving the speed, reliability, and accuracy of decision outcomes.

Across domains, global competition is trending upwards. While the United States leads in AI research, national competitors are modernizing their militaries by prioritizing the operational integration of AI into their efforts. This pressure has created urgency to deploy and scale AI systems at home for increased security readiness.

ABOUT STRIVEWORKS

Striveworks helps organizations harness the power of artificial intelligence to solve real-world national security challenges, serving as the operational command center that connects data, models, and mission outcomes. The company's AIOps platform, Chariot Core, allows organizations to rapidly build, launch, and maintain AI models in hours, not months. Users can deploy them with minimal friction and maintain performance even in contested settings. Striveworks delivers trustworthy AI-powered analysis by creating models that "learn" and stay ahead of their environment at machine speed. The company recently closed a Series B, led by Washington Harbour Partners.

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SOURCE Striveworks