Striveworks Secures Growth Capital to Expand AI Operations Work in U.S. and Allied Defense Communities

Washington Harbour Partners investment will expand engineering capacity, deepen R&D, and scale delivery as demand for AI increases across the U.S. government and partner countries

AUSTIN, Texas and WASHINGTON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Striveworks , a leader in AI operations for defense and national security missions, today announced a strategic growth investment led by Washington Harbour Partners. Striveworks is a proven U.S. government partner whose platform is deployed across numerous agencies and divisions—including the Army's $100 million flagship AI initiative alongside Anduril, Palantir, and Microsoft. The capital will allow the company to enhance its product offerings, grow its engineering and R&D teams, and scale to meet the increasing demand for AI capabilities across the U.S. and allied governments.

Governments face a dual challenge in deploying AI: ensuring operational AI is timely, tailored, and economical enough to maintain mission relevance, while simultaneously implementing the rigor, test and evaluation, and robust guardrails necessary for efficacy and trust. The push for immediate, tailored performance must be balanced with the need for transparent, verifiable systems that meet strict ethical and safety standards. Striveworks is built to navigate this complexity, accelerating deployment without compromising on the necessary processes for trustworthy AI.

"National security demands speed—the ability to detect, decide, and act before your adversary does. AI makes that speed achievable, and our software delivers AI that is effective in the field, adaptable to the mission, and trusted by the people responsible for outcomes," said James Rebesco, cofounder and CEO, Striveworks. "Our partnership with Washington Harbour Partners positions us to scale now to meet the urgent demand for what we've spent years building and proving."

This Series B funding comes as demand for mission-ready AI accelerates across the U.S. government. Both the White House's 2025 AI Action Plan and the FY2026 National Defense Authorization Act identify rapid AI integration as critical to sustaining America's national security edge. Striveworks has quietly but effectively proven itself to do just that, and in some of the world's most demanding and adversarial places. The company's ability to deploy, govern, monitor, and continuously sustain AI performance is what sets Striveworks apart.

"Striveworks has operationalized AI in some of the world's most demanding national security environments," said Mina Faltas, founder and Chief Investment Officer at Washington Harbour Partners. "We are proud to invest in Striveworks, which is solving mission-critical problems and delivering capabilities the defense community needs today. The team has proven its technology in the field, and we're excited to help accelerate the company's next phase of growth."

Striveworks' proprietary Chariot platform powers a range of AI-enabled missions across several defense programs, including the U.S. Army's multi-billion-dollar Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) initiative, operational deployments with Joint Task Force–Southern Border and autonomous maritime systems developed with defense partners. Striveworks was recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America.

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP served as legal counsel to Striveworks.

ABOUT STRIVEWORKS

Striveworks helps organizations harness the power of artificial intelligence to solve real-world national security challenges, serving as the operational command center that connects data, models, and mission outcomes. The company's AIOps platform, Chariot Core, allows organizations to rapidly build, launch, and maintain AI models in hours, not months. Users can deploy them with minimal friction and maintain performance even in contested settings. Striveworks delivers trustworthy AI-powered analysis by creating models that "learn" and stay ahead of their environment at machine speed.

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SOURCE Striveworks