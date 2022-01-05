Stroehmann Bread® and Philadelphia 76ers Team Up for Second Annual King or Queen of the Classroom Contest

Through this meaningful contest, Maxey is helping Stroehmann champion education and literacy by encouraging students to nominate someone who has helped them achieve their academic goals inside or out of the classroom.

"Our King or Queen of the Classroom Contest with the 76ers was such a slam dunk last year; we couldn't be more excited to bring it back this season, especially with the support of Tyrese!" said Dana Trimback, Stroehmann Brand Manager. "Tyrese has brought so many incredible ideas to help us honor these educational mentors and his passion for giving back to the community perfectly aligns with our mission for this initiative."

To enter, students in grades K-12 will have the opportunity to nominate a person who has been influential to their education this past year. By submitting a short essay, students can explain why their nominee deserves this special recognition for how they have demonstrated their commitment to the student and helped them reach their educational goals.

"I'm a strong believer that education is the key to a bright future as it helps you discover your passions from a young age and shapes your life into one you truly enjoy," said Maxey. "I'm overjoyed to be helping Stroehmann encourage young people to step up and say thank you. This contest is the ultimate expression of gratitude – not just to our teachers, but to our mentors, our counselors, our role models and our schools."

Three winners chosen during the contest – and those who nominated them – will receive a 45-minute virtual meet and greet with Maxey, a 76ers gift bag with assorted team merchandise and a No. 0 jersey signed by Maxey himself. The winners will also receive tickets to a future 76ers game and a donation of $3,000 to be used for books at a school of their choice.

The entry form is open through Feb. 15, 2022. To nominate a King or Queen of the Classroom and for the contest's official rules, click here to visit the 76ers website.

