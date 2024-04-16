Strong Board. Strong Bank.®: BankDirector® Certification Program

BankDirector® Launches Director Certification Program for U.S. Banks

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BankDirector®, the leading information resource for financial institutions, announces its expanding services for bank directors. Distinguishing individual board members through a comprehensive training program, BankDirector® Certification is designed to provide participants with a thorough grounding in corporate governance and important financial industry issues that greatly enhance the performance of individual bank directors.

"Banking is a highly regulated industry with its own language and complex set of issues and challenges. Most directors come from outside the financial industry and have a steep learning curve when they join a bank board. BankDirector® Certification provides new directors with a solid foundation in the core principles of banking and corporate governance, thereby shortening the learning curve while adding to the knowledge of more experienced board members. In banking, there's always something new to learn," says Jack Milligan, editor-at-large at BankDirector®.

BankDirector's Certification Program is now available to those currently serving or wanting to serve on a bank's board. Offering two levels of curriculum, Fundamental and Advanced Courses, participants receive comprehensive training based on their level of experience and years served on the board.

"It has always been our core focus at BankDirector® to educate senior leaders and members of the boards of financial institutions. We believe our new program provides banks and their boards with an opportunity for expanded learning on our ever-evolving, complex industry," says Michelle King, president of Bank Director®.

For more information about Bank Director's Director Certification Program, please visit BankDirector.com or call our Bank Services team at 615.777.8461.

About Bank Director®

BankDirector® reaches the leaders of the institutions that comprise America's banking industry. Since 1991, BankDirector® has provided board-level research, peer insights and in-depth executive and board services. Built for banks, BankDirector® extends into and beyond the boardroom by providing timely and relevant information through BankDirector magazine, board training services and the financial industry's premier event, Acquire or Be Acquired. For more information, please visit BankDirector.com .

